As a result of Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 19 decision to close all non-life-sustaining businesses, Penn State has decided to postpone its move-out date for those who live in residence halls.

Penn State moved all classes online for the remainder of the semester and closed the residence halls.

Although the move-out day is still fluid, Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims said in a press release that the university may not allow students to return "at least until May."

Based on the governor's order, similar precautions have been taken around the world in an attempt to contain the coronavirus, according to Sims.

All residence halls are locked. However, accommodations can be made on a case-by-case basis for “extraordinary” circumstances.

Those who need access must email their campus housing office prior to their arrival.

