When Susan Lechtanski’s first dog Tigger died in January 2019, she trusted that her new dog would “pick her.”

“I kept saying Tigger will send me the right dog when it’s time,” Lechtanski said.

Despite her failed attempts to find another furry friend, Lechtanski remained determined to find the perfect partner, and eventually did when she adopted Kelp. She later found out that adopting Kelp was “fate,” as she realized that she had raised Kelp’s brother, service dog Barracuda, and had taken care of Kelp and found old pictures of him as a puppy with Tigger.

Today, Kelp serves as the demonstration dog for Susquehanna Service Dog Program at Penn State, Roar for More (SSD), used for training and outreach events.

Letchtanski, the program assistant for Susquehanna Service Dog Program at Penn State, said she felt like Tigger had picked Kelp to be her dog “a long time ago,” but she didn’t know it until August.

The SSD program at Penn State was founded in August 2014 with the aim of raising future service puppies and educating the Penn State community about service dogs.

Initially, the program only included three puppies in training, but it has continued to grow and bring in one themed litter of about five to seven dogs each semester.

In a span of six years, the Penn State program has been responsible for successfully raising 66 dogs and is currently raising 22.

Although the majority of the program’s raisers are Penn State students, Lechtanski said the program includes and welcomes all members of the community.

Current service dog raiser Maia Katz explained that she had been interested in raising a service dog since before her time at Penn State. After hearing about the SSD program from the Small and Exotic Animals Club, she decided to take the plunge and is now responsible for the dog Charlotte.

Other raisers such as Justin Schwartz, who also decided to join the program after hearing about it in the Small and Exotic Animals Club, stressed that the experiences he has gained as a raiser have been particularly important to him as a future veterinarian.

“Just being able to raise a dog and do it for a purpose that’s bigger than myself — it really struck me,” Schwartz (sophomore-animal science) said.

Though senior raisers Michelle Bourguignon and Alexa Rodriguez said they have learned a lot through their experiences as raisers, they emphasized that time management plays a very important role in becoming a raiser.

Regardless of the sleepless nights and time management issues, Schwartz said, “it’s definitely worth” watching to see dog Corduroy “grow and improve and hopefully be a service dog in the future.”

Raiser Natalia Pikula also said the responsibility that comes along with training service dogs has actually helped in forcing her to prioritize her time and procrastinate less often.

Eventually, raisers will have to officially separate from the SSD dogs after 18 months of training. However, Rodriguez said that ultimately “it’s a win for everyone,” as they tend to develop close relationships with the partners who receive the dogs.

Additionally, they know those dogs are going to serve a greater purpose in assisting individuals with disabilities.

Lechtanski recalled several instances in which she could see an apparent shift in physical and mental confidence.

Through the program, Lechtanski said she has witnessed a Penn State student who was previously in a wheelchair and never made eye contact confidently walk with her service dog and another student — who prior to her disability loved outdoor activities — regain the ability to ski once again with her service dog in one hand and ski pole in another.

Lechtanski and her raisers can see how they are making a difference to the Penn State community.

“Literally seeing how these dogs are changing their life — that, to me, is what makes it worth it,” Letchtanski said.