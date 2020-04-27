People showed their support of the 11th annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run — even without the Beaver Stadium part.

With the run originally scheduled for April 19 being canceled, the race was moved to a virtual fundraising setting. Despite the change, the community did not disappoint.

The virtual run raised over $350,000 for Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (SOPA), with over 2,000 “virtual runners” participating.

SOPA announced the numbers in a YouTube video Sunday, profiling many who “finished at the 50” from home.

“Thank you to the committee, staff and sponsors who worked behind the scenes to make this major fundraiser happen,” Matt Prosek, a Special Olympics athlete in Centre County, said in the video. "With the help of so many great people, the Beaver Stadium Run actually happened."

The annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run is usually a 5K route taking place throughout Penn State’s campus, starting outside Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and looping down Curtin and Pollock Roads before eventually winding back up at Beaver Stadium.

Participants then run into Beaver Stadium and onto the field, having the opportunity to take photos and hang out at the finish line on the 50-yard line, hence the race’s slogan, “Finish at the 50.”

Sheetz and the Paterno family presented the race, which has benefitted SOPA since it began over a decade ago.

SOPA said they hope to see everyone again next year “at the 50-yard line.”