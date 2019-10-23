Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown — who is credited for re-opening the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse and trafficking case — spoke to an audience at Schwab Auditorium on Wednesday night about her reporting on the case.

Brown published her initial breaking article in November 2018 headlined, “How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime,” in which Brown was able to identify and quote some of Epstein's victims.

During her speech, Brown explained the process she went through of identifying and contacting victims, as she was the first journalist to do so.

“I learned that most of the women, nobody knew who they were because they were identified in all of the records that I found as Jane Doe,” Brown said. “The first job was figuring out how to find them given that their names were all redacted or they were labelled as Jane Does in all of the documents.”

After noticing a trend in the lifestyles of these women, Brown knew that this story was not over, and she needed to fight for justice.

“They had fallen into drug addiction, they went into sex work, a couple of them had died from drug overdoses, several of them are in prison and because of this pattern that I saw that their lives really had not gone well for them, I felt that maybe I better look at this case again,” Brown said.

The lawyers for the victims played a major part in keeping this situation under the table and allowing a plea deal for Epstein to occur in the first place, which was a major issue for the victims.

“These prosecutors never listened to them, they never told them what was happening, and that is the other horrible part of the story, is that not only did he get away with it but the prosecutors kept the whole [plea] deal away from the victims," Brown said. "They didn't give them any say in it. They quietly made this plea bargain. They sealed it."

One student in attendance, Fortunata Vella, was shocked to learn how the victims in this case had little protection or help after being abused by Espstein.

“It is kind of sad that we live in a world where the people who are supposed to protect us don’t and it takes a journalist to do it,” Vella (junior-public relations) said.

Brown noted that Epstein’s arrest was one of the most rewarding things of her career.

“I thought that they would eventually maybe arrest him, but I did not think it was going to happen that fast,” she said.

Steve Kraycik, an assistant teaching professor in the Bellisario College of Communications, said he believes that Brown’s dedication to this case made her stand out.

“I think it is very impressive how dogged she’s been on this story and just sticking with it. She just keeps uncovering more info and more info, and it sounds like there’s much more to come,” Kraycik said.

Brown said she believes there are still many things not answered in the case, specifically regarding Epstein's alleged suicide.

“I find it hard to believe he did this alone,” Brown said.

