Penn State's Return to Work task group launched a survey on Wednesday to assess faculty opinions on the return to on-campus work.

According to Penn State News, the survey was sent to faculty in an email by Lorraine Goffe, the Vice President for Human Resources. The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Goffe and Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Abby Diehl are co-chairs for the Return to Work task group.

Goffe and Diehl are working alongside two other task groups — Public Health and Science Assessment and Return to Campus and Community — to identify the interests and needs of the Penn State community so that the best decisions can be made in regard to returning to working and living on campus.

The survey will remain open until Wednesday, May 27. After the data from the survey is collected, it will be relayed to the Penn State community via Penn State Today.

