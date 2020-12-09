As the fall semester comes to a close at Penn State, final exams and the stress that surrounds them are approaching for students.

Though stress about exams and deadlines may pile up quickly, there are some tools and methods that may be able to help students cope, according to Penn State professors.

Jillian Johnson, a professor of behavioral health, works in the Stress, Health and Daily Experiences Lab at Penn State and currently studies how stress may impact sleep and physical activity.

“Very generally, stress is how the body responds to potential threats, including those that may be physical or psychological,” Johnson said via email. “Stress can be triggered by events that happen to us but can also result from thinking or worrying about events that happened or might happen.”

Johnson said stress also causes a variety of physical and hormonal changes that prepare the body for a fight or flight response to a potential threat.

But Johnson said final exams trigger another natural stressor in humans: the feeling of being judged and evaluated.

“We know that evaluative contexts [like exams and presentations] are ranked among some of the most stressful experiences we can face in everyday life,” Johnson said. “In fact, these types of stressors are so reliably potent that we regularly use them in the lab so we can study stress responses.”

Final exams may not be the only stress factor in 2020, though — the coronavirus pandemic has loomed as a constant stressor.

Alicia Grandey, a professor of psychology, said continuous stress from the pandemic may also affect students.

“But, students are also thinking about all those other pandemic-related threats, and have been for eight months now,” Grandey said via email. “Our bodies weren't designed to sustain that level of threat, so we are experiencing pandemic fatigue — mental and attentional exhaustion — unless we have been adaptively coping over the past few months.”

Even amid the pandemic, there are effective methods for coping with stress from oncoming final exams, according to Grandey.

Grandey said students could use studying for final exams as a safe distraction from the pandemic. Unlike the pandemic, final exams are something students have the ability to exert control over by reviewing carefully, consulting with professors and teaching assistants, and joining online study groups, according to Grandey.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State holds 50/50 raffle to benefit Centre County United Way Penn State is holding a 50/50 raffle for students and staff, benefitting the Centre County U…

For further relief from stress, Grandey recommended relaxing, journaling, talking to friends, exercising and meditating.

David Almeida, a professor of human development and family studies, studies everyday stress as it relates to health in generally older populations.

According to Almeida, stress is a way that the human body prepares to meet challenges or threats by expending energy for a fight or flight response. He believes that one response to stress is to utilize the energy that the body produces.

“My go-to way to cope with a stressor is to listen to my body and understand that my body is basically preparing itself to run away from a predator, but really the predator is the final exam,” Almeida said. “Physical activity is the key, I think, to coping well with the physiological response of stress.”

Almeida said students should also try to be mindful of their emotions. Recognizing and accepting stressful feelings will help to mitigate them, he said, and addressing the root of the problem is also important to resolving it.

“For me, what is really helpful is getting something done and being productive,” Almeida said.

According to Almeida, breaking down larger issues into smaller ones — which may be more manageable — is an effective way of dealing with issues like final exams.

For virtual or on-campus mental health services, Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services department is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For immediate help, the CAPS crisis line is available for use 24/7.