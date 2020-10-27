Gary Cattell, better known to most Penn State students as “The Willard Preacher,” is famous on campus for his open air sermons outside of the Willard Building, which he has been delivering since 1982.

Cattell, 63, often preaches against abortion, homosexuality and drunkenness. His consistent presence on campus has made his sermons a hallmark of Penn State life.

Though he generally sticks to religious and moral topics, Cattell shared his thoughts on politics and current events ahead of Election Day.

Are you an active voter?

“Yeah, I vote every time we’re allowed to vote.”

How does religion play a role in your voting habits?

“I would find it very difficult to vote for someone who was for abortion, and homosexuality, and transgenderism, and all those kinds of moral things.”

What was your reaction to the 2016 election?

“I’m more conservative than liberal. So, I’m always going to vote for the more conservative candidate. Trump was the more conservative candidate, so I voted for him.”

In the four years since then, how do you think politics have changed?

“What I think has changed is that the media has been exposed. They always claimed to be objective, and they never were. Trump’s manner and demeanor and everything that he says, ‘fake news’ and all that, [the media hates] him so much that they can’t contain themselves. Journalists that are supposed to be objective and just reporting the news are now letting their agendas be known, and not even trying to hide them.”

Where do you prefer to get your news from?

“Since I’m more conservative, I watch Bill O’Reilly and I listen to Rush [Limbaugh] and I’ll read things online, basic articles and stuff. It’s difficult to find what’s true because everyone has an agenda.”

What are your thoughts on the 2020 election?

“It’ll be interesting. You know what Trump is about, and people should know what Biden is about. I wouldn’t say Trump is conservative, but he’s more conservative than liberal, and he’s more of a problem solver. Biden is more liberal, kind of European socialist type liberal. So, you know what you’re getting. It depends on what you think is best for the country.”

Why are you voting for Trump?

“What more plays into my thinking is what he’s like now and what he’s going to do now. I don’t have a great background, I used to be a partier and a fornicater. But people change, and you have to say, ‘Well, what’s he going to do now?’ As far as abortion goes, he has put three judges in the Supreme Court, so there’s at least a chance for [Roe v. Wade] to be overturned. He defeated ISIS, he’s getting us out of places we shouldn't be, he’s limited illegal immigration, he’s done a lot of things. He put out a directive that said colleges cannot limit free speech, so that’s good for me.”

What issues are most important to you this year?

“Besides abortion and all that, you have a candidate, in Trump, who defends the country as founded. And you have Biden and Harris, who seem to want to remake it into a more socialist type image. Who knows how far they want to go with that? My experience in going in that direction is that it never works.”

Does the pandemic play into your thinking at all?

“No, because I think it’s the peculiar arrogance of modern man to think that he can defeat a virus. It’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard [when I hear people say], ‘We can beat this virus.’ No you can’t. You shut everything down and open back up, and what happens? There’s the virus again. It didn’t go anywhere. You’re either going to come up with a vaccine, or it’s going to work its way through the population. There’s nothing you can do to beat it.”

Do you think coronavirus containment measures are useful?

“I think it’s useful to protect the vulnerable. In this particular case, we knew who the vulnerable were: the elderly and those with preexisting conditions. If the government wanted to do anything, it should have focused on protecting them. [Students] aren’t at risk of dying from this. The youngest person who has died in Centre County was 74. So, you protect the vulnerable, you don’t screw everybody. We shut down everything and what did we get? It’s still here.”

What was your reaction to George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter Movement?

“It looks bad, but it hasn’t been adjudicated. You see the film, the guy looks guilty, but you have to wait until it’s adjudicated. What I didn’t like is the idea that there is no justice. [Officer Derek Chauvin] is sitting in jail. They were having all these protests over George Floyd, saying there’s no justice, but the guy is sitting in jail and all his buddies have been charged. And the riots over it, you don’t try to combat bad behavior by doing worse behavior.

“The system is working. We’re not living back in 1953 or 1845. Justice works. It doesn’t always work in the way that we want it to, but if there was really no justice, he wouldn't have been charged.

“The Black Lives Matter organization, the national organization, is anti-Christian. They support abortion, they support homosexuality, they want to dismantle the nuclear family. One or two of [the founders of Black Lives Matter: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi] are definitely Marxists, the third one I don’t know about. So, that’s not an organization I can support. The slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ is fine, but that’s a no-brainer.

“They’re acting like we’re still living in the days of slavery and segregation, but we’re not. There’s always going to be racism because man is fallen, but there’s no systematic racism right now.

“In one generation, Blacks in this country have gone from segregation to the president of the United States, to Supreme Court justice, to Senators, to the House of Representatives, to CEOs, to millionaires, to billionaires, to beloved athletes and movie stars and so on. That should be their message: ‘We did this in one generation. You can do it.’ Because what they do is they make themselves the victims.

“Who’s supposed to get them out of that victim status? White people. They’re voluntarily putting themselves as victims, who can only be helped by the majority, and the majority is white. But they’re not victims. They’ve gone from segregation to president of the United States in one generation. Why do you see yourself as a victim when you’ve accomplished all of that?”

What role do you think Christianity should play in politics?

“I think that people should vote with their beliefs. If you have a strong Christian belief, you shouldn’t vote for somebody who’s going to do damage to those beliefs. I think, for a long time, what we’ve tried to do in America is pretend that we can have objective morality without God. I think that’s all being blown apart now.

“You have people justifying burning down city blocks with social justice or reparations. Without a belief in God, objective morality falls apart, and it’s been slowly falling apart for decades now. We’re not going to be able to sustain this forever. We either need to say that there is a God and we need to adopt his rules, or that there is no God and there are no rules.”

Do you have a reaction to the Pope’s expression of support for civil unions for same-sex couples?

“When he promotes civil unions for homosexuals, he’s promoting homosexuality. In Christianity, there’s supposed to be no sex until marriage. So, if you’re going to say that marriage, even if outside the church by a justice of the peace, is valid for homosexuals, he’s saying homosexual sex is valid. Whether he wants to admit it or not, that’s what naturally follows.”

