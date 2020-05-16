Penn State has released a survey to gauge students' thoughts about returning to in-person instruction this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey — which will be open until Friday, May 22 — is comprised of questions concerning students' financial situations and well-being. At the end of the survey is a comment section in which students may write their thoughts and concerns about returning to campus.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is confidential.

Questions about the survey should be emailed to Student Affairs Research and Assessment at saraoffice@psu.edu.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Housing announces new move-out process for on-campus students Some Penn State students are now able to retrieve their belongings for their dorms.