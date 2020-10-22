When University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2018, her death and the resulting investigations cast light upon higher education’s shortcomings in combating intimate partner violence.

McCluskey’s death led her mother, Jill McCluskey to reflect on the role professors can play in preventing another such incident.

“If I had had a student in Lauren's situation, I would have definitely been able to help her,” McCluskey told The Daily Collegian. “I just wish that there had been… a responsible person with a voice of authority that could have been an advocate for her and directed her to resources and helped her.”

Therefore, McCluskey, a Regent’s professor and the director of Washington State University’s School of Economic Sciences, created Lauren’s Promise — a statement professors can put on their syllabi to tell students they are a person to come to for help if a student is experiencing intimate partner violence.

Now, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association has passed a resolution promoting Lauren’s Promise, and similar legislation is in the works in the Faculty Senate.

Erin Boas, who cosponsored the UPUA legislation, said she learned about Lauren’s Promise when Penn State professor Jadrian Wooten, for whom Boas (junior-international politics) is a teaching assistant, tweeted that he planned to add it to his syllabus.

“I always kind of have my eye out for different things that people are wanting to either enact in the classroom or things on their syllabus,” Boas said.

Wooten, an assistant teaching professor of economics, said he learned about Lauren’s Promise from McCluskey, who was his adviser when he was getting his doctorate at Washington State.

Wooten added Lauren’s Promise to his syllabus in the fall 2019 after he saw McCluskey announce it on her Twitter account.

RELATED

Intimate partner violence has become more common since the coronavirus pandemic began, but Boas said she would have created the resolution regardless.

“Domestic violence and relationship abuse has always been a problem… not only at Penn State, but just everywhere,” Boas said. “It definitely has been more of a concern with COVID-19, but I do think that it's something that has to be addressed with or without COVID-19, because it's always been a problem.”

Boas said Lauren’s Promise will hopefully function the same way as the Red Folder Initiative, where professors display a red folder filled with resources for students in need as a signal that students can come to them for help.

The version of Lauren’s Promise in the UPUA legislation states that the professor will listen to and believe any student who comes to them seeking help for domestic or sexual violence. It also includes a list of all the resources in Penn State and State College for those affected by domestic violence.

Patricia Birungi, who also cosponsored the UPUA legislation, said Lauren’s Promise is especially important at a school as big as Penn State.

“Oftentimes [schools] have a lot of resources to support people, but specifically when it comes to things like the protection of women and just violence against women, it might be hard to find those specific avenues and ways that we can gather help and support,” Birungi (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

Wooten said the list of resources is one of the most important parts of Lauren’s Promise, because it means he can help students without forcing them to have a difficult conversation. Because all professors are mandated to report any domestic or sexual violence to the university, Wooten said, students are often too scared to come to him for help.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“Before they're able to say anything, [I let] them know, ‘If you're about to tell me something happened that was related to sexual assault, I have to report it.’ And a lot of times students — they don't want to report it, they don't want anybody to know,” Wooten said. “I start talking more generally, I'm just saying like, ‘Look, I know that there are resources available,’ and, ‘This would be a great place for somebody to go.’”

Wooten and Birungi both said it was important that the resources included both on-campus and off-campus resources, because resources not provided by the university are not mandated to report domestic violence.

To Wooten’s knowledge, he is the only professor at Penn State who has put Lauren’s Promise on his syllabus, although Birungi said she knows of professors who have put similar statements on their syllabi.

Still, Wooten said he doubts that many professors would put Lauren’s Promise on their syllabi unless it was mandated by the Faculty Senate.

However, Wooten and McCluskey both said they didn't think Lauren's Promise should be mandated. McCluskey said the promise means more that way, and Wooten said it’s important that faculty not make the promise if they’re not prepared to help students.

McCluskey said the most important part of Lauren’s Promise is that it’s part of a larger “culture change” — that universities are listening to and believing those affected by domestic violence.

“One thing that led to the tragedy, there was this culture of not listening, not believing, not helping,” McCluskey said. “And so, when people do make Lauren’s Promise, when it's displayed, I think that helps change the culture, when each person that adopts it displays it and is committed to it... I think many lives will be saved because of it.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

What do Penn State independent voters think about the 2020 presidential election? Throughout the country, people are gearing up to vote in what many say will be the most cont…

Now that UPUA has passed its legislation, Lauren’s Promise will move to the Faculty Senate. All UPUA representatives who are in the Academic Affairs committee also serve in the Faculty Senate, and they will lobby on behalf of Lauren’s Promise once the Faculty Senate writes its version of the legislation, according to Birungi.

Boas said the Faculty Senate Committee on Educational Equity will likely vote on the legislation in the Dec. 1 senate meeting.

McCluskey, who has been keeping up with the promise’s legislation in UPUA, said she will continue to closely follow its progress in the Faculty Senate.

In addition to the legislation in the Faculty Senate, UPUA will promote Lauren’s Promise to individual colleges and professors, according to Boas, and representatives will soon meet with Penn State Student Affairs and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity to discuss Lauren’s Promise.

Boas coordinates UPUA’s newly created Women’s Empowerment Roundtable, and said she will continue to advocate for those affected by domestic violence in that capacity.

McCluskey said there are several measures she would like to see universities take in addition to Lauren’s Promise, including several reforms regarding campus policing systems.

Although it’s important that campus police are involved with organizations like campus housing, wellness and psychological services for when a student reports domestic violence, their presence can also dissuade victims out of fear that the police will mishandle their case, which happened to Lauren, McCluskey said.

McCluskey said the campus police who handled Lauren’s case failed to take her seriously, and one officer downloaded and shared intimate photos that Lauren’s ex boyfriend was using to blackmail her.

Campus police should be well trained and should employ a “victim’s advocate,” McCluskey said, because “sometimes campus police, I've heard, are perceived as less trained and less able to respond to crimes such as domestic violence.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

McCluskey also suggested a system in which police are evaluated by an outside organization on how well they handle domestic violence cases.

Boas said she hopes professors will add Lauren’s Promise to their syllabi this semester, especially considering that most syllabi are online and able to be changed. If that’s not possible, however, she hopes to see “widespread” inclusion of the promise next semester.

McCluskey said she’s already heard from professors who have added Lauren’s Promise to their syllabi and had students reach out to them.

Wooten said he’s not one of those professors, but that doesn’t mean Lauren’s Promise and its resources haven’t helped any of his students.

“I don't know if a student’s ever seen it,” Wooten said. “I don't know if a student's ever called, but it at least lays out some resources of other places they could go.”