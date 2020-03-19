In a first for the University Park Undergraduate Association, the 14th Assembly convened virtually via Zoom — and restrictions on in-person gatherings did not stymie UPUA’s efforts to pass legislation.

Through various tools in Zoom, members of UPUA were able to vote on resolutions by the utilization of the polling feature. In addition, members could use the chat to perform a second motion.

Each piece of legislation below passed:

Resolution #52-14 Support of Penn State Housing Reimbursing Room and Dining Charges for the Spring 2020 Semester

Due to the suspension of in-person classes at the university, students can no longer utilize the room and board they are currently paying. Therefore, UPUA supports a partial refund to all students on their room and board

Resolution #53-14 Support of H.R. 3598: FREED Vets Act

This bill was in response to U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb’s recent bill that would require the United States Department of Education to automatically discharge loans under the Federal Family Educational Loan program to certain users who are veterans that have been designated “total disability for a service-connected condition”

Resolution #54-14 Encouraging Governor Wolf and the Borough Council to Support a Moratorium on Evictions

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, this resolution supports temporarily barring evictions of residents who cannot pay rent

Resolution #55-14 Support of Online University Faculty (UFS) Policy Violation Form

This piece of legislation regarding concerns of potential violations of University Senate Policy passed after deliberation.

Resolution #56-14 Support of University Faculty Senate COVID-19 Resolution: Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Grades

As a result of the spread of the coronavirus, UPUA supported the University Senate Faculty’s recent resolution to urge Penn State administration to allow students to choose a satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading system.

Resolution #57-14 Support of Paid Leave for Student Workers due to Campus Closure in the Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many small businesses across the world have closed their doors to save costs. However, these closures may leave workers without pay.

Therefore, UPUA supported the U.S. House of Representatives “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” that would permit small businesses to still pay their employees

Resolution #58-14 Support of Relaxing Synchronous Online Class State Requirement for Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Financial Aid Beneficiaries

Following deliberation, UPUA passed this resolution in support of the immediate relaxation of the PHEAA eligibility requirement during the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Policy #07-14 Adhoc Bylaws and Policy #08-14 Adhoc Constitution also passed.

