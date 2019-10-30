Corey Pegues, Cariol Horne and Damon Jones spoke about holding police officers accountable for racially biased misconduct during their “Black Lives Inside of Blue Lives” talk at Freeman auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The talk was hosted by the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and moderated by Paul Robeson Cultural Center director Carlos Wiley.

Corey Pegues, author of bestseller “Once a Cop,” grew up in Queens, New York, and spent his teenage years selling drugs, before having a change of heart that inspired him to join the military and New York Police Department. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a captain after 13 years.

When Pegues went public with the story of his rough adolescence, he saw his past as a “great, transformational story” in which he made a change and got on track — but instead, found that he was vilified in the media as a “thug cop.”

He said he prides himself in the work he has done to bridge the gap between his community and the police, and emphasized the importance of cultivating a positive relationship between the two groups. However, he recognized that he is one of the few who work to do so.

“We need commanders, chiefs, directors who are going to do different stuff, because every black family in America has to have the conversation about what to do if you’re stopped by the police,” he said.

He added this conversation looks a lot different for black families than white families.

Even still, he truly believes that the police in America are good, but when it comes to police accountability “they got to start doing something different.”

Horne was fired from her job as a cop in 2008, when she stepped in to stop her partner from attacking an apprehended suspect.

She has since lost her pension. It wasn’t until 2018 that her ex-partner was eventually arrested for a separate violent incident, and he is still receiving his pension.

RELATED

Horne said there tough choices involved in being a police officer — but accountability is extremely necessary when someone makes the wrong choice, and is evidently lacking.

“When you’re in a situation, you have to react as a police officer, you have to react, sometimes in a negative way, but that's your job. It happens,” she said. “But if you react in a negative way and you were wrong, you have to be held accountable — and that’s what's not happening.”

She said she believes society needs to come together to create a system in which accountability is the standard, and therefore “create positive change so we can change the narrative [of accountability].”

For Jones, the New York State representative of Blacks In Law Enforcement of America, the goals in his organization are focused on addressing this lack of accountability.

“What we try to do as an organization is work with the local police department [and] work with municipalities to address this through training, or holding people accountable through policies and procedures,” Jones said.

He said a good starting point is changing the language used in these topics of discussion.

“Let's stop calling it police brutality and actually call it police criminality,” he said. “If that police officer goes into the community and willfully violates his training, the department’s policies and procedures, then it should be… no less than a crime.”

While the three agreed that people of color are the majority of victims of police violence, they said they did not believe that moral compass or quality of cop was correlated to race.

“It's not about being black or about being white, it's just about being right,” Horne said.

“We need more officers of conscious, not of color,” Jones added. "Who will see the people they police as human beings.”