As the second week of online classes begins, there is still plenty to do on Penn State’s virtual campus.

Here are some activities the Penn State community can keep itself busy with this week.

Monday, Jan. 25

4 p.m. — Climate scientist and meteorologist Kerry Emanual will give an Earth and Environmental Systems Institute EarthTalks presentation on policy that can slow the warming of the planet. The event is free and will be on Zoom.

7 p.m. — Leland Melvin, who is an engineer, educator, astronaut and former NFL wide receiver, will present "Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace and Second Chances.” The event is a part of Schreyer Honors College’s annual Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture Series. The presentation is free to the public. Registration is available here.

7:30 p.m. — THON will host its annual showcase virtually for the first time in its history. Tickets to attend the event are $5. The livestream can be found on THON’s website at THON.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

6 p.m. — Pablo Castro, co-founder of Obra Architects, will host “Obra's Journal of Indulgences, or, How Everything We Might Possibly Attempt This Year Seems Trivial Compared To What Is Happening To Those Less Fortunate Than Us And How Might Architecture Be Understood As Not Only Useful But Absolutely Essential To Our Collective Survival.”

The event is hosted through the Stuckeman School’s spring virtual series in partnership with WPSU. The presentation is free to the public with registration required here.

7:30 p.m. — The Center for the Performing Arts will livestream its first “Front Row: National” program for the semester titled “Bach: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos.” The event is available to stream until Jan. 27. The performance is free and available to watch here.

Thursday, Jan. 28

11:30 a.m. — The first of two “Artists Share'' events hosted by the HUB-Robeson Galleries features artists Natalia Arbelaez, Soojin Choi and Dolores Furtado. Arbelaez’s work focuses on Indiginous people, Native Americans and women of color through her art, Choi creates head sculptures in complex moments and Furtado utilizes materiality.

4 p.m. — Join the McCourtney Institute for Democracy for a presentation by Donna Shalala, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services from 1993-2001. Shalala will have a discussion about the future of the Democratic party during the event. The discussion is free and open to the public. More information and registration can be found here.

7:30 p.m. — Enjoy reading? Associate English professor Toby Thompson will read from his nonfiction works hosted by the Mary E. Rollings Reading Series. The event is free and can be joined here.

Online Exhibits

There are also plenty of exhibits that can be viewed online, including

“African Brilliance: A Diplomat’s Sixty Years of Collecting,”

“Celebrating the ADA: The Legacy and Evolution of Disability Rights and Lived Experience at Penn State,”

“Drawing on a Legacy: Highlights from the John Driscoll American Drawings Collection”

“Photography=Abstraction”