Penn State announced that it will host two back-to-back virtual town halls on Monday, June 22. The events will be used to answer any questions from the community surrounding Penn State's decision to return to campus in the fall, as well as the status of fall classes, according to a Penn State News release.

The town hall for faculty and staff will start at 2 p.m. and will last for one hour, followed by the town hall for students, graduate students and families will start at 3:30 p.m. and last for another hour.

Originally scheduled for June 19, the faculty and staff town was moved after "unintentionally setting the event on Juneteenth," according to a press release. The event was changed out of respect for faculty and staff that wish to participate planned events.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

President Eric Barron, Executive Vice President Nick Jones, Vice President for Human Resources Lorraine Goffe, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and associate professor of biology Matt Ferrari will be present at both town halls.

Both town halls can be viewed here. The town halls will be recorded and archived for later viewing.

To submit questions for the town halls, there are two separate google forms— one for faculty and staff and one for students and families.

Faculty and staff members who have specific questions regarding their "personal situation or circumstances" are advised to direct them to their supervisor, unit leader or human resources representative, as the town hall will only address broad questions.