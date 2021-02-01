With the beginning of February comes more virtual events students can attend when they’re not taking Zoom classes. Here are some events Penn State has to offer during the week of Feb. 1.

Monday, Feb. 1

10 a.m. — The virtual Future Forum career fair, hosted virtually via Brazen, will be held for students in the College of Information Sciences and Technology. Student registration can be found here.

11:30 a.m. — Lewis Hyde will discuss “The Art of Forgetting” as a part of the John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series, which begins Monday. The webinar will take place on Zoom, and registration can be found here.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

6 p.m. — “Creating Content in 2021,” a virtual series held by Bellisario College of Communication Alumni Society Board, will host its second five hour-long webinar. This session will be moderated by Natalie Buyny, and it will host panelists from NBCUniversal Media, CommScope and Accelerated Enrollment Solutions. Watch the session here.

7 p.m. — The Journalism Speakers Forum will host Juleyka Lantigua Williams to talk about her storytelling process. There will also be a Q&A session. The Zoom link can be found here.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. — The second and final virtual “Artists Share” event will be moderated by the director of the Penn State School of Visual Arts, Vagner Mendonça-Whitehead. Artists Micaela Amateau Amato, Kris Grey and Lilly Zuckerman will discuss what inspires their work. To register, visit this link.

7:30 p.m. — The Center for Performing Arts at Penn State will host Mwenso and The Shakes. The band’s performance can be streamed from Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. until the following Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. This event is part of the Fierce Urgency Festival, held by the Center for Performing Arts. To attend, visit CPA’s website here.

Thursday, Feb. 4

1 and 7 p.m. — Penn State Extension is hosting a seminar called “Toss Your Hat in the Ring,” and the event is for those who have considered running for any local office. The event will have a panel of local officials and will also be held Feb. 10. The webinar costs $25, and participants can register here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

4 p.m — Penn State Libraries is offering the workshop “Copyright and Your Thesis or Dissertation” as part of their spring 2021 online workshops. For more information, contact Ana Enriquez at aee32@psu.edu. The list of other workshops offered can be accessed via Penn State Libraries’ Instagram at @psulibs.

6 p.m. — The Smith Creative Writers Reading Series will feature Erin Pringle, author of “Hezada! I Miss You,” as part of its second talk. The event can be found here.

6 p.m. — The Penn State Student Farm will hold the virtual event “Weed It or Eat It: The Art of Planting and Foraging.” The event will be held by Dr. Eric Burkhart, Penn State professor and program director of Appalachian Botany and Ethnobotany at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. Interested participants can register here.