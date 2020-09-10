Penn State was ranked 82 out of 1,619 universities on the 2021 list of best colleges in the country by Niche, a K-12 and university education school search platform.

Penn State was also nationally ranked six out of 1,580 for best student life and seven out of 219 for best information technology program.

Niche’s website also nationally listed Penn State as 18 out of 676 for best public universities, 18 out of 131 for best big colleges, 23 out of 1,401 for best college athletics and 25 out of 1,408 for best college campuses.

Additionally, Penn State was nationally ranked as eight out of 817 for best greek life and 10 out of 1,587 for best party schools.

A full list of Penn State’s rankings can be found here.