Like many other Penn State students, I am counting down the days until I can return to Penn State.

Sure, I miss my friends who don’t live near me and all the clothes I left behind (RIP my white fuzzy sweatpants), but what I really miss is Penn State.

Here are 10 things I miss most about Penn State. Feel free to cry with me while reading this.

West’s chocolate chip cookies

I’d give my right arm for one of these. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but let’s be real. These suckers are good. Warm, melty, fall apart in your hand. By far the best cookie on any campus dining hall.

The stacks

Somewhat creepy, but honestly a nice study spot. The spot by the Russian literature is just far enough from the entrance to feel properly secluded.

The Nittany Lion Shrine

Trustworthy and steadfast, the Nittany Lion Shrine is a staple on campus. Always a good photo opportunity, especially at graduation.

The never-ending construction

I think we can all agree that the crane that’s been hovering over downtown has become a staple of Penn State at this point. It’s always in the sky, no matter the weather, week or holiday.

Sports

I can’t be the only one who’s dying without something to watch or a team to cheer for. First they take away our ability to come back to school, then they cancel the Big Ten tournament? And then they cancel all sports? It’s time to riot. Anxiously waiting for fall semester to begin. #footballszn

The IM Building

You don’t know the struggle until you’ve tried to workout in your childhood bedroom. I forgot how obnoxious pink walls were. The IM building always felt relatively clean, and for sure had the best equipment on campus. Not to mention the indoor track was fire.

Tadashi

Sushi back home just doesn’t taste the same. Possibly one of the best sushi places in State College, I can always count on Tadashi for some edamame and a good California roll on a Friday night.

The Willard Preacher

Students are no longer able to see their favorite part of walking past the Willard Building. After a weekend of sinning, walking to my class Monday and passing the Willard Preacher always made me feel like my sins were forgiven as he shouted about how Jesus will save my soul.

The HUB-Robeson Center

The most sacred spot on campus. Whether you need a coffee, a chicken sandwich or a $300 textbook, the HUB has you covered. I miss stopping by between classes, hanging out with friends and working on group projects by the TVs that blare CNN 24/7.

Beaver Stadium

The heart and soul of campus. Need I say more?