As an American singer, actor and political activist, Paul Robeson left a legacy full of civil rights advancements that opened possibilities for black Americans and other marginalized groups.

Now, Robeson’s life and accomplishments are honored daily at Penn State as many students utilize the Paul Robeson Cultural Center (PRCC) in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The PRCC provides programs and activities for students of color and other marginalized groups, while also providing a space for students to congregate, socialize and complete schoolwork.

“There’s always something going on with all the opportunities provided to the minority community at Penn State,” Othman Gbadamassi, a student who frequents the PRCC, said.

Carlos Wiley, the director of the PRCC, said the center first came to life during the civil rights and Black Power movements. The Black Cultural Center was born as a student-run enterprise in the Walnut Building because students requested a space where they would be able to “organize and plan.”

In 1972, the Black Cultural Center was officially designated as the campus’s cultural center. The name was eventually changed in 1986 to the Paul Robeson Cultural Center as students, faculty and staff decided Robeson embodied inspiration for college students.

The PRCC moved to its current HUB location in 1999.

Wiley said the PRCC has evolved because, while there were only white and black students at Penn State at the time of the center’s opening, the PRCC today serves “all students’ interests and needs, specifically students of color.”

The PRCC works with students of all ethnicities and cultural backgrounds, including black, Asian, Latino and LGBTQ students, according to Wiley.

“Being a staff member here means that I get to work with young adults and help them understand who they are and what they want out of life and what they can do to achieve that,” Wiley said. “I’m actually making a difference in the world.”

Students Lexie Wells and Kennedy Jackson became involved in the PRCC through BLUEprint, a peer mentoring organization run out of the PRCC that is focused on helping freshman students of color transition to changes associated with starting college, according to Wells. The program consists of mentors and mentees.

“It establishes an early sense of diversity and being in a community, because, as you can probably tell, the minority community at Penn State is really small,” Wells ( freshman-management information systems) said. “It creates a sense of inclusivity, and it’s a really nice thing to be a part of.”

Wells said the PRCC provides many informational sessions about advancement within marginalized communities through various programs and speakers.

Jackson (freshman-kinesiology) said her mentor brought her to the PRCC, where she was able to meet faculty, staff and members of BLUEprint and other organizations. She said there are many other organizations who frequent the PRCC, and people who aren’t in any of these organizations still come to the PRCC to meet and interact with other students and do homework.

“I come here almost every day. Sometimes it’s really crowded, so it’s not the best place to do homework,” Jackson said. “But then other times, there’s plenty of time when you can get a lot of work done, and spend quality time with quality people.”

Gbadamassi (junior-information science and technology) is a mentor for BLUEprint, a member of the National Society of Black Engineers, and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha.

He said many members of each of these groups have built a community to hang out at the PRCC. Gbadamassi said he appreciates the people at the PRCC, as well as the wide range of programs available.

“If you haven’t come in here, and you’re looking for your place on campus, this is definitely one place where you can get started with that,” Wells said.