Penn State announced it expects half of courses at all campuses this fall to have an in-person component, according to a Penn State news release.

Faculty members will offer courses remotely, in-person and in a hybrid format.

Approximately 19% of courses are currently scheduled to be delivered completely in person. 28% of courses will be delivered via a hybrid format.

The university is working to find other indoor spaces on campus to use for in-person and hybrid courses.

Most courses' delivery method will appear on LionPath this week, according to the press release.

Any in-person instruction will allow for social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At University Park, any course with over 250 students will be delivered remotely. At commonwealth campuses, any course with over 100 students will be delivered remotely.

Hybrid or "COVID mixed" courses will include in-person components.

For example, some students will attend a course in-person on select days, while others attend remotely. Attendance will rotate accordingly.

Students may temporarily change their campus to adjust their schedules according to their course delivery preferences, including commonwealth campuses and World Campus.

Tuition rates for a student's temporary campus will be charged according to that campus's rates.

