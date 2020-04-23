Penn State announced a series of cost-saving measures to mitigate its losses ahead of an estimated $260 million loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university’s projected revenue losses have already exceeded $100 million since March, and Penn State is estimating another $160 million will be lost in the next fiscal year.

To that end, Penn State President Eric Barron announced in a message to the Penn State community on Thursday that a series of actions that will be taken to mitigate current and potential losses.

Some university employees will have their salaries cut in half from May 4 to June 30. The university previously committed to paying all employees their full salary until April 30.

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said approximately 2,000 employees will be affected. The university does not plan for furloughs or layoffs at this time.

University employees will continue to receive benefits based on their adjusted salary, but the university said these changes could potentially qualify some employees for stimulus and unemployment packages, which “may reduce the impact of this salary reduction,” Barron’s statement reads.

“Nevertheless, I understand this is a hardship for these employees," Barron said.

In addition to the salary cuts, the university will cut its education and general fund budgets by 3 percent for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Numerous capital projects have also been postponed, which is set to save the university a reported $60 million of planned spending.

“It pains me to have had to deliver such hard news, and I know you have many questions. We must be realistic, yet optimistic,” Barron said. “It is my hope that this crisis is a short-term shock to our economy and way of life, similar in some ways to a natural disaster...We are Penn Staters. We will pull through this as a community. We always do. And we always will.”

These announcements come the same day Penn State revealed a plan to freeze tuition rates for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

The university has also adjusted tuition rates for the summer 2020 semester as in-person classes were canceled, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.