Members of the Penn State community were able to learn about two African dances from their creators Tuesday night.

The College of Arts and Architecture's School of Theatre held a discussion with African dances progenitor Kariamu Welsh and creator Terrie "Ajile" Axam to discuss the history of African culture, music and drums.

C. Kemal Nance, another panelist, said Welsh — who invented the Umfundalai dance technique — is a very “empowering woman.”

RELATED

Penn State students, faculty weigh in on Oscar changes, film diversity On Sept. 7, the Academy Awards announced films will need to meet two out of four new diversi…

The Umfundalai dance is a Pan African contemporary practice that has been in existence for over 33 years, Nance said.

The “wonderful thing” about the dance is that it celebrates the different Africa’s that exist across the world, according to Nance.

“[Umfundalai] is an open-ended practice,” Nance said. “The novice dancer adds to Umfundalai. It’s a wonderful practice that underscores the African continuum that we live and breathe every day.”

According to Axam, who was present during the event, the inspiration for her dance — the Mojah dance technique — stemmed from a young age.

“Whenever I would hear the drums there would be a burning sensation in me,” Axam said.

Axam received her bachelor of arts degree from Princeton University and her master of arts from Rutgers University.

Additionally, she was the first person in Georgia to receive a teaching certificate in dance and performed and choreographed with the Grammy Award-winning group Arrested Development.

According to panelist Aquila Franklin, people tend to think of Africa as a country, by grouping all of its culture into one.

However, there are 54 countries with 1,500 to 2,000 languages in Africa, she said.

“Many times in our socialization we speak of Africa as if it might be one homogenous place,” Franklin said. “But we know it is a continent. Within the continent, there’s much diversity with respect to the philosophical, political, religious, social and cultural beliefs throughout the continent.”

During the transatlantic slave trade, African people took their culture, music and drums and found itself on American soil in two particular places: “Congo Square” in New Orleans, Louisiana and the Gullah people of the Sea Islands of Georgia and South Carolina, according to Franklin.

“African diaspora is the mass dispersion of the people from Africa to North and South America and the Caribbean during the Transatlantic Slave Trade during the 1500s to 1800s,” Franklin said.

These cultures were so able to hold onto the elements of dance, music and drums — more so than other cultures — that Congo Square is considered the birthplace of jazz.

“A lot of that has come from the history of the folks there who were enslaved at the time that were able to maintain the music, drumming and dance that was so much a part of their lived experience and culture,” Franklin said.

Both Welsh and Axam have been able to create their dances due to the preservation of African culture during the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Franklin said.

“The next big thing needs to be a book that documents these dances,” Nance said.