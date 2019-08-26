Every year since 1861, the graduating class has given Penn State a parting gift.

From the Berkey Creamery cafe to pipe organs to telescopes, each class has etched its name into the Penn State history books.

According to the Class Gift campaign website, the mission of the campaign is “to promote a philanthropic spirit among the graduating class by providing students an opportunity to start their legacy of giving to the University.”

Prior to 1985, only select student organizations were able to vote for the class gift. Ultimately, a committee was formed to represent all student organizations on campus. Now, senior students can both propose ideas for and vote upon potential class gifts.

Voting is currently open online until Sep. 13.

Though only a freshman, Matt Monaghan expressed the need for renovations on campus. Monaghan (freshman-forensic science) specifically suggested renovating the south side of campus.

In the true spirit of the football season, William Myers fittingly proposed a statue of beloved Penn State alum.

“Maybe a statue of Saquon?” Myers (senior-electrical engineering) said.

Other students, though, offered different ideas as senior gifts.

Freshman Scott Shapiro shared an idea that he believed would benefit all students. Shapiro (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) suggested central air conditioning for all buildings and dorms on campus.

In solidarity with bird watchers and loungers everywhere, Julia Duemler proposed a rather simple gift — a wood bench that reads “Class of 2020.”

Colleen Graham stated she wished the class gift was a large study hall for campus.

“There’s a lot of places to study on campus but I’m not really sure where they are” Graham (junior-biology) said. “Other than the library there isn’t a big place to study.”

Finally, Sean Theoclitus suggested the idea of creating a documentary for future classes.

Theoclitus (junior-architectural engineering) hopes for the creation of a documentary surrounding the history of Penn State.

If you want your voice to be heard submit your idea online or by texting “ClassGift2020” to 71777.