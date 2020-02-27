This spring, Penn State’s Center for Socially Responsible Artificial Intelligence will open to study the societal impacts of artificial intelligence and promote its use to solve social issues.

The center will be open to students, faculty and staff members of all colleges. It will be located in the College of Information Sciences and Technology.

Prasenjit Mitra, associate dean for research and a professor for the College of IST, will serve as the inaugural director of the center and will help guide its future direction, with the help of the executive committee.

“The goal of the center is to bring together scholars from all disciplines and figure out how artificial intelligence technologies should be designed in a socially responsible manner and how artificial intelligence technologies can be used to change society for the better,” Mitra said.

Mitra said Penn State has a variety of artificial intelligence (AI) activities, such as the Nittany AI Alliance, the Center for Immersive Experiences and the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences. But there is currently no center that allows researchers across various fields to work collaboratively with this technology.

“The center will enable a concentrated effort on artificial intelligence across the university, bringing everyone together and hopefully the sum of the parts will be greater than what we can do individually,” Mitra said.

Mitra said there is no limitation to the types of research the center can conduct, referring to AI initiatives in areas like healthcare, agriculture, climate modelling, business operations and labor issues.

Hari Osofsky, dean of both Penn State Law and the School of International Affairs, said she and the two colleges she leads are excited to be partnered with the center.

“The approach of this center, which brings together a wide range of disciplines through the partnership among the participating units, is crucial for getting at these important ethical questions emerging as this technology emerges,” Osofsky said. “As this technology develops, questions of privacy, bias and a slew of other ethical questions arise as well.”

She said the center is focusing on how to solve important societal problems and positively impact the world using AI.

Mitra emphasized that the goal of the center is to use and develop technology, and conduct research responsibly, as he said too often technology is built before “we figure out what the ill effects of the technologies are.”

He used the internet and Facebook as examples, saying that security was considered after the internet had already been created, which made developing a security system difficult. He added that Facebook was built without the understanding of its future societal harms.

“We cannot make the same mistake again,” Mitra said. “AI is, and will be, immensely more powerful and more disruptive than e-commerce or social networks. We need to get it right. And in order to do so, we need everyone to get together and be at the table and actively shape the future together.”

The topic of socially responsible AI has become more prominent in public debate, as many have questioned the dangers associated with developing AI.

Mitra said in order for AI to be used in a “socially responsible” manner, one has to understand the social costs and benefits associated with the technology.

“When we develop AI, we need to be able to figure out how society will be affected by it and adapt the design to do the most good,” Mitra said. “We cannot let the genie out of the bottle and not be able to contain it.”

To limit potential dangers with AI, he said it’s important that a code of ethics, policies and regulations are developed. Mitra expressed his excitement for the unveiling of the center, but emphasized how critical it is that the center gets it right, something he called “a great responsibility.”

“If all of Penn State comes together and uses our joint expertise and wisdom to design an AI ecosystem with the proper safeguards, we can reduce the dangers of AI to the minimum while enjoying the maximum benefits,” Mitra said.

Although he acknowledged inherent dangers of AI, Mitra said he believes this center and the overall use of AI have the ability to change the world for the better.

“We need to enable research into AI that shows the world that we can use automation responsibly, that we can solve intergenerational problems, that we can cut across intellectual silos and work toward the common good,” Mitra said.