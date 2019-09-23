The Smeal College of Business announced via its website that its new Center for the Business of Sustainability is now set to open in 2020.

The center’s purpose is to “accelerate the integration of sustainability in business,” according to Erik Foley, Smeal’s director of sustainability. It will aim to create more “socially just and environmentally sustainable” business practices across the country.

Students and alumni will be able to utilize the center through “online and residential courses, student-industry projects, networking opportunities, internships and a mentoring program.”

Faculty and outside companies will also be able to access many of the center’s programs and other resources.

The center will work with the Center for Supply Chain Research, the Farrell Center for Entrepreneurship, the Sustainability Institute and the Institutes of Energy and the Environment, while focusing on business problems and solutions, new products and services, and fostering sustainability.

Smeal’s “2023 Vision” — a list of goals it aims to accomplish by the year 2023 — includes the launching of three social businesses in low-income communities, having 300 companies integrate sustainability into their everyday work, and having 300,000 business students per year in the United States receive a business education for sustainability.

Company memberships and private contributions will fund the center, along with more than 20 companies that will be founding members by July 2020, including IBM and Verizon.

“Penn State’s land-grant mission, our global research enterprise and our longstanding institutional commitment to sustainability provides the ideal platform to launch a sustainable business center” Penn State President Eric Barron said in the release.