The Penn State Housing Assignment Office postponed its announcement of housing assignments to July 28, according to an email sent on Thursday to students living on-campus in the fall.

Initially, housing assignments were to be announced on July 21, but the email said these will now be available for students to view in eLiving on July 28 at noon.

According to the email, this additional week is intended to provide the Housing Assignment Office more time to meet students’ housing requests and assign interested students to a single room.

As per usual, students will receive an email notification once their housing assignment is available for them to view.

