Penn State Residence Life at University Park is holding mandatory resident assistant training during the first intended university-wide wellness day on Tuesday, Feb. 9, eliciting mixed reactions from RAs themselves.

Steve, an RA in Pollock Halls who wished to remain anonymous, said his training goes from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

This training will follow a period of time on the schedule designated for engaging “in wellness activities” and relaxation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Pollock’s training schedule. The timing of RA training on Tuesday differs depending on housing area.

“I don’t think [Residence Life] should advertise themselves as a department prioritizing students first and then [take] away so much intentional time for students to take care of themselves,” Steve said. “RAs are students first, but taking away designated students’ time for wellbeing to do this training is going against that.”

On Oct. 29, Penn State announced that three university-wide wellness days on Feb. 9, March 11 and April 7 would be intended to replace spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a semester devoid of the coronavirus, Steve said RAs would come back five to seven days prior to students before the semester, and have “full training” each of those days.

Steve said he believes it would have been “smarter” to have RAs return Feb. 6 and hold training Feb. 7, because then Residence Life “wouldn’t be taking away time set aside for students to recover” on Tuesday’s wellness day.

“That day should be ours — it was ours to begin with,” Steve said. “I mean, they tried. Trying is always going to be better than nothing. It’s just kind of crappy.”

Kristen Byrne has been an RA in East Halls for the past two years, and agreed that the training on Tuesday could have been moved or executed differently. Her training lasts from 12:45-8 p.m. on the wellness day.

“I think it’s pretty ironic that we’re learning and training about self-care on a day we were supposed to be taking [off for] self-care,” Byrne (senior-drawing and painting) said. “It’s just really upsetting that this training had to be done. I believe the training could have easily been done in an email or another weekend date, but they chose to do it on the one day we had off — and it’s mandatory, so your job depends on it.”

Bryne said RAs will “probably” have to wake up early on Tuesday to experience any sort of self-care.

“Most of us… are going to sleep in [until 10 a.m. at the latest], giving you only three hours left to yourself to do what you need,” Byrne said. “We aren’t having a spring break, and Penn State allotted three days [for wellness]. Spring break is kind of like a reset, [and Penn State] didn’t even give seven wellness days.

Emma, another RA at Penn State who wished to remain anonymous, works in North Halls and is “not that personally bothered” by the training on Tuesday’s wellness day.

Her training takes place from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, and she and other RAs in her “supergroup” raised concerns to their coordinator.

“I recognize that training is something that needs to happen; I don’t feel like my whole day is taken up by it,” Emma said. “Even though we are sacrificing some of our day off — it can be frustrating — this year is so different, so I think we all kind of have to be flexible.”

