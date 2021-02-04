Many Penn State students have relied on connecting with their classmates through Facebook groups and class GroupMes, but some people have a difficult time finding others in their classes and majors. A new app could help students begin to create those connections.

The app has been developed for Penn State students by a Penn State alumnus. Mohamad Yousef launched the “Ramen — For Colleges” app this semester to help students make connections with peers in their classes.

“Ramen is a pretty common meal among college students, and my friends and I used to go out and get it often,” Yousef said. “For me, college is just associated with ramen.”

According to Yousef, the app provides an easier way for students to connect and join group messages based on their majors and schedules — unlike the GroupMe app, where students have to be added to groups by fellow classmates.

“I was a sophomore in 2015 [when] I transferred from Penn State Abington to University Park, and I had to rebuild my social groups and connections, which wasn’t always easy,” Yousef said. “I wished there was an app that made this easier for you.”

Students can use their Penn State email to sign up to be verified through the app’s algorithm. Then, they’re able to select their major, classes and graduation year to be placed into group chats.

The beta version of the app launched in November 2020, and now is available for Penn State students throughout the spring semester. Yousef said the app is currently only available to the Penn State community.

According to Yousef, there are now over 500 users on the app. Some users have reported positive experiences on Ramen.

Avery Cook said he sees potential in the app’s expansion in the future and hopes to see organizations, clubs and sporting event ticket sale groups on it as well.

“When I first got on the app, I could see there is a lot of potential for it. I like the ability to chat with people in your class without having to go through GroupMe or having to communicate with them first,” Cook (sophomore-international politics) said. “Especially during the pandemic, being able to meet people in your classes without having to find them in Facebook groups is a useful feature.”

The app will host giveaways from February through March to incentivize students to join, Yousef said. The first giveaway will be held the week of Feb. 8 with a prize of $50.

“People should sign up,” Cook said. “The more people that use it, the more beneficial it will be for everyone.”

Rachel Sorensen found the app useful for making connections with not only classmates, but student organizations at Penn State.

“I utilized it in order to advertise recruitment for an organization that I am in, and I have heard back from several people that have found the organization from the ‘Ramen’ app,” Sorensen (sophomore-criminology) said.

Overall, users agreed they appreciate the opportunity to make connections during the coronavirus pandemic when most classes are remote.

“I think that people coming up with new apps to help us connect to one another is a good summary of how the student body currently feels,” Sorensen said. “We are desperate for ways to reach out and get to know one another.”

Ramen can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play, according to Yousef.