As the number of international students declines nationally, Penn State’s international student population weighed in on why prospective students may not feel at home in the United States.

Some international students say the reason behind decreasing international students could be due to the growing fear of mass shootings and possibility that President Donald Trump’s administration could revoke visa licenses.

According to Haozheng Chen , an international student from China, if students haven’t been to the United States — and all they see about the country is what is depicted on TV— America can seem unsafe.

‘The perception from U.S. news creates pause for some international students, but that doesn’t always stop them from coming to Penn State,” Chen (junior-actuary science) said.

Although Chen said he cannot speak for the entire international population, he believes Trump is the reason students are deterred from coming to the U.S. for college.

Chen said former President Barack Obama’s administration was an “advocate for diversity.” However, he said Trump tends to lean with and is expected to follow a “more conservative ideology.”

“His conservative ideology can cause more of a fallback from international students,” Chen said. “Especially with his illegal immigration plan, the current status is not welcoming.”

In the media, Chinese citizens deem Trump “crazy and not rational,” according to Chen.

“We are afraid he will make a crazy decision about our visas that will affect our ability to come into the United States,” Chen said.

He said more students have been rejected for visas since Trump took office.

Chen came to Penn State three years ago and tries to go home every summer. He cannot return to China now because of the coronavirus. However, in the past, he said his visa has worked fine.

Although Chen is here legally, he said there can still be controversies and a feeling of not being welcomed.

For international student Risha Rathod from Gujarat, India, she has never had problems with her visa — but it is a concern international students should have, according to Rathod, especially with the current political situation.

She said she has friends who got rejected to get a visa.

“It’s heartbreaking that they were rejected from getting a visa because they would have been an asset to America,” Rathod said.

Additionally, international students need to be wary of American laws — more specifically, breaking them, according to Rathod.

“We have an idea of what is illegal, but we possess that risk of possible consequences — like not being able to come back to the U.S. — if we unknowingly break the law,” she said.

While some international students do not feel safe in America, others do.

RELATED

For international student Manjiri Dhananjay Parchure from Mumbai, India, she feels safe walking around Penn State no matter the time of day or night, without the fear of mass shootings.

However, shootings do concern her.

“It bugs me that anything can happen at any time,” Parchure (freshman-computer science) said. “Penn State is a really safe campus, which is a plus.”

Parchure added that emergency response time is short, so if anything did happen, she is confident first responders would quickly resolve most situations.

Rathod also said Penn State makes students feel safe on campus.

“Mass shootings will happen, but that shouldn’t deter students from exploring and learning,” Rathod said. “You can’t avoid danger, you can only try to be as safe as possible.”

She said she feels since Trump became president, a great deal has changed with the regulation of international students.

Chen said he believes another possible reason the international population has shifted at Penn State is because it doesn’t advertise itself well.

“Penn State doesn’t advertise themselves to other countries for recruiting and admissions as well as other universities do,” Chen said. “Also, there has been a decline in the ranking of Penn State.”

According to Rathod, even with the outside factors surrounding international enrollment, all international students should seek out higher education.

“[International students] are giving up their homes to graduate with a good degree,” Rathod said. “We don’t have access to quality education, which is the only reason we come to the U.S. I plan to graduate and go back [to India] and help my country — which should be the goal of all international students.”