The Lion Ambassadors announced that they will start holding virtual tours through Zoom for prospective and accepted students.

The virtual tour will function as a discussion of the Lion Ambassadors' personal experiences on campus.

Prospective and acceptive students are asked to register here three days before the intended Zoom call date.

The virtual tour will look different for every group and will be tailored specifically to the students who attend.

The virtual tour will highlight different facts about the university and also give personal stories about the ambassador’s time.

Currently, the tours will last the rest of the spring semester.

However, if the virtual tours are well received, Lion Ambassadors may continue to offer them in future semesters.

