Gary Cattell has been preaching outside of the Willard Building since 1982, earning the title of the “Willard Preacher” among Penn State students.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has kept many students at home or off-campus, Cattell said he has stayed busy.

Although Cattell has been preaching outside the building throughout the past 30 years, he said he was not the “original” Willard Preacher.

That title would belong to Clarence Cope, who preached at Penn State from 1976 to 1982.

Cattell has been in constant communication with Cope since the 1980s, and lives on the property Cope owns.

Cattell said Cope was instrumental in both Cattell’s conversion to Orthodox Christianity and preaching.

Below is a Q&A with Cattell regarding his life over the past few months.

What were you up to during quarantine?

“During quarantine, I pretty much went back to my summer schedule. So I spend time praying, reading and so on. I kind of take care of the outside part of the little complex I live in, so then I go out and do some work outside there. That was pretty much it: praying, reading, doing a little work outside.”

Were you still preaching here [at the Willard Building]?

“No, there was nobody here.”

Now that school has started, why do you feel like it’s important for you to go back to preaching outside the Willard Building?

“I mean, people always need Jesus, but even more when you got something like this going on. Jesus was the one that defeated death. He is the one that saved souls. Souls always need to be saved, no matter what’s going on. When people, maybe not people your age so much, but when something like this happens, people that are more susceptible [to death from the coronavirus] might be thinking more about death and eternity and God, and so on and so forth. But no matter what’s happening, if there are students here, I am going to try and be here.”

What are your personal thoughts on the virus?

“Well I think that it targets certain types of people, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. I think our response to it was dumb. We shut everything down for everybody. Even though it really only targets — as far as death is concerned — certain people, so we should have used our resources to take care of those people.”

What were your thoughts when students came back to campus?

“It’s nice to see you guys again.”

What would you be doing if students had not come back?

“I would probably be doing the same thing I did back last winter, unless there’s enough people. Last winter nobody was out of anywhere, here, downtown, so there wasn’t anybody to preach to. I suppose if there were still people here and in town, I might go in town and preach around the corner somewhere. Otherwise I just go back to praying, reading and working around the house.”

What are your thoughts on how students perceive you?

“I think some really hate me, a few like me and everything in between. But, I don't think too many of them take me too seriously.”

What is your ultimate goal in preaching?

“The ultimate goal is to see someone become Christian, specifically Orthodox Christian. Short of that, try to maybe move people along the road a little bit. Say, look, try to get them from thinking, ‘I can’t know ultimate truths and I can’t know who God is,’ to maybe they could, or at least questioning that.”