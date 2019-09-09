Terrance Hayes, a MacArthur Fellow, will read at the 2019 Emily Dickinson lectureship this year at 7:30 p.m. on Sep. 12 in the Foster Auditorium.

A MacArthur Fellow, which Hayes was named in 2014, is a distinguished title given to people who have significant accomplishments in the creative pursuits.

Hayes was born in South Carolina, but is often associated with the University of Pittsburgh, as he earned his Masters of Fine Arts at the university and later taught there, according to Shara McCallum, a liberal arts professor in English department at Penn State.

Currently, Hayes is an English professor at New York University.

Hayes has published seven poetry collections and has won many awards for his work.

In 2010, Hayes’ collection “Lighthead” won the National Book Award for Poetry. Later, in 2016, he won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work.

Hayes has also won the Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism in 2019 with his collection “To Float in the Space Between.”

The Emily Dickinson event is hosted by Penn State’s creative writing program and is held every year in the fall semester. The 21st annual event is free and open to the public.

“The Emily Dickinson lectureship is a great way for people to celebrate poets and honor their accomplishments,” McCallum said.

According to Alison Jaenicke, an assistant director of creative writing at Penn State, McCallum will introduce Hayes on Sep. 12.

At the lecture, there will be a 30 to 40 minute reading, followed a “question and answer” portion of the lecture. After the lecture, Hayes will be available to answer more questions and sign books.

To find out more information about the event, students can visit creativewriting.psu.edu.