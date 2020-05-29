Various Penn State student government leadership groups released a statement Friday regarding recent racially-motivated deaths in the United States, including those of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Osaze Osagie.

In the statement, the signing members denounced racist behavior and expressed dedication to preventing acts of discrimination, as well as promoting equality for all individuals.

The presidents and vice presidents of the University Park Undergraduate Association, the Penn State Council of Commonwealth Student Governments, the Graduate and Professional Student Association and the World Campus Student Government Association signed and released the joint statement.