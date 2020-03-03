You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Penn State students line up for David Dobrik tickets

Youtuber and online personality David Dobrik will take part in a free moderated Q&A session hosted by the Penn State Student Programming Association Special Events Committee on Saturday, March 21. Tickets for the event were given out free to students who started lining up more than two hours in advance. 

