Penn State University Health Services has announced additional precautions and guidelines to mitigate and manage the coronavirus during the fall semester.

Precautions and scheduling

According to a Penn State News release, UHS will follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines within the Student Health Center — such as frequently disinfecting surfaces and rooms, maintaining physical distance, wearing gloves and masks, sanitizing or washing hands before and after seeing a patient, and installing plexiglass barriers where necessary.

All UHS student opportunities, with the exception of Emergency Medical Services, will be canceled this fall to maintain the health and safety of students and staff.

The release said that in-person appointments can only take place as long as they are scheduled beforehand.

Students who want to schedule an appointment can do so by calling UHS at 814-863-0774 or signing up online via myUHS starting Thursday, Aug. 20. Routine appointments will still be offered, but all patients will be assessed for coronavirus symptoms during their appointment.

Additionally, anyone who enters the Student Health Center must agree to have their temperature taken, symptoms assessed and wear a mask.

All patients must enter the health center through the front door, except for those being seen for coronavirus concerns. These students will be instructed to enter through a different door and use a designated elevator when the appointment is scheduled, according to the release.

Patients will also be triaged depending on their concerns, symptoms and visit type, meaning they could be scheduled for a virtual appointment or asked to visit the Student Health Center, according to the release.

UHS has also installed nine additional negative pressure rooms, meaning there are now 11 total rooms. These rooms are single-occupancy patient-care rooms that prevent airborne infectious diseases — such as the coronavirus — from escaping the room.

Coronavirus testing

UHS will offer two options for coronavirus testing within UHS and via the testing boxes located at the Eisenhower Parking Deck. Students must schedule an appointment to utilize either of these testing options.

Those with more severe coronavirus symptoms will be asked to be tested in the Student Health Center, but anyone with mild symptoms can utilize the testing boxes if so directed.

Students with an appointment for the testing boxes can go to the first floor of the Eisenhower Parking Deck and have their test taken by a UHS provider. According to the release, getting tested takes 30 seconds.

After a coronavirus test is taken, students must be isolated until their results are made available via phone or myUHS secure messaging. If a student tests positive, however, they must continue to isolate themselves and complete contact tracing.

UHS Pharmacy

According to the release, UHS will also continue delivering prescriptions via mail or curbside pick-up. Those who want to use the curbside pick-up service are instructed to wait at the designated pharmacy spots in the Eisenhower Parking Deck and call the phone number posted there when they arrive.

A UHS Pharmacy customer service representative will then deliver the prescription to the vehicle. All costs and copays will be directed to the patient in the mail.

The pharmacy will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Flu clinics

The release also said UHS will continue its fall flu clinics, with an increase in number of clinics due to the pandemic.

Students are encouraged to get the flu vaccine to prevent illness from both the flu and the coronavirus, as well as reduce the need for health care resources on campus.

The flu clinics will take place from September to November on an appointment-basis only.

