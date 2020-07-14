On July 7, the Penn State Interfraternity Council Executive Board decided to put the fraternity community under a “social moratorium” until further notice. Since then, executive board members have had to justify their decision.

Nate Brodsky, president of the IFC, said the move was based on the health and safety of everyone amid the coronavirus.

“The decision took a lot of discussion between the IFC and university officials, the Office of Fraternity Compliance and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life,” Brodsky (senior-sports marketing) said.

All 39 fraternity chapter presidents voted to enact the moratorium in an anonymous online poll, when it only needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

“When we first brought it up to chapter presidents, they had some questions,” said Ethan Marsh, executive vice president of the IFC. “After we explained to them this is the best way to go forward with things, they understood.”

Brodsky, who is also a member of the Acacia fraternity at Penn State, said while the chapter leadership is on board, the IFC won’t be able to gauge how chapter members feel about the decision until the fall.

“I feel like people will understand the severity of it, I just think people are upset about the fact that what they’re used to having as their college experience is now being compromised due to the virus,” Brodsky said. “That’s where a lot of the negative reaction has come from.”

Marsh (senior-kinesiology) believes the decision will pay off in the long run, even if it is met with backlash.

“I assume there will be backlash from the greek community at first because change is hard,” Marsh, a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, said. “At the end of the day, I do think people will come around.”

In terms of fall plans, fraternity recruitment will be virtual and chapters will be saving money on social budgets due to a lack of events.

“Social events aren’t part of the new normal,” Zach Estrada, the IFC's vice president of health and safety, said. “That was part of the pre-COVID normal.”

Estrada (senior-criminology) said backlash, confusion and questions should be expected from the fraternity community.

“It seemed like the only logical step to coming back safely and successfully,” Estrada, a member of Chi Phi, said. “I think people will understand in time.”

Marsh is hopeful that socials will be permitted again in the future, but wants to keep the community safe.

“We won’t even talk about phasing it back in until measures are put in place and until we’re positive it’s going to be safe for everybody,” Marsh said.

The measures Marsh spoke about are risk management plans, according to Brodsky.

“The IFC is planning on working with chapters to help implement an addendum in risk management plans of COVID-19 precautions,” Brodsky said. “It was recommended that we fund chapters for temperature guns, hand sanitizing stations and a possible increased availability for masks.”

Brodsky explained that since the moratorium is only on socials, they are still waiting for the university to approve community service and THON events.

“We’re waiting on the university to release more on what they want to see in terms of in-person student events,” Brodsky said. “There’s nothing definite right now.”

