Swedish ambassador to the United States Karin Olofsdotter will speak at a public lecture next week, thanks to Penn State’s School of International Affairs (SIA).

From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Lewis Katz Building, Olofsdotter will speak to the public for the free event, “Perspectives on International Affairs and Diplomacy: A Conversation with Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter.”

Scott Gartner, director of the School of International Affairs, said SIA hosts about 100 public events each year, which provides its students and others the ability to learn and engage with some of the world’s top leaders and experts.

“As a professional graduate school, we have found that these interactive experiences play a critical role in supporting the tremendous career success of SIA students,” Gartner said via email.

Gartner said he believes the presentation will be especially relevant to those with an interest in world leaders, diplomacy, dynamic female leaders, U.S.-European relations and those who want to gain insight into global affairs.

Olofsdotter began her career in the Swedish Foreign Service based in Moscow in 1994. Later, she worked as chief of staff for multiple ministers in Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, among other positions like director-general for trade.

In 2008, Olofsdotter served as the deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Sweden in Washington, D.C. She has bachelor of arts degrees in psychology, economics and Russian, and speaks English, Russian and French.