Kat Lazo, best recognized for her series “The Kat Call” on the Latino media platform Mitú, came to Penn State for Hispanic Heritage Month to open up a conversation about oppression and privilege in the Latino community on Sept. 17.

Lazo, a Columbian-Peruvian New Yorker, has been working on digital content for seven years.

Her digital series, aimed toward correcting misconceptions about the Latino community and curating content she finds reflective of her community, has drawn in over 15 million viewers with her first three seasons.

During her lecture, Lazo introduced the topic of Latino oppression and privilege as two sides of the same coin — one cannot exist without the other.

She opened with the question, "Can Latinx benefit from white privilege?"

“We have this idea of who privilege belongs to, we have this conversation of ‘them and us,’ this idea that privilege is something we cannot hold and are immune to,” Lazo said.

Given the context of the state of Latino communities in the United States, she said, “there’s no denying it’s been tough.”

Despite this, she asked the audience why it easier to acknowledge oppression than it is to acknowledge privilege.

Growing up, even in moments where Lazo said she felt like she found a Latina community, she still recognized significant contrasts in class and geographical differences.

“Even though I found a sisterhood, I also quickly realized we are all very, very different, too," Lazo said.

Melissa Laundrau Vega, the coordinator of Penn State's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, echoed Lazo's thoughts on privilege.

“It's a very important discussion to talk about the privilege within our own ethnic group. Looking at how we are so diverse within our own group is important,” Laundrau Vega said. “I think that’s what we try to do with Hispanic Heritage Month — bring in speakers who will give different perspectives about who we are as a population.”

Acknowledging where privilege exists and benefiting from privilege doesn’t make you a bad person, Lazo said.

“All of us have privilege and all of us have oppression to a certain extent, but we all wear it a little differently," she said.

Rather, it is what one does with their privilege that makes all the difference, according to Lazo.

She encouraged Latino students at Penn State to come together, and stressed the importance of building the Latino community and overcoming division within the community.

“It was great seeing her talk," Ebun Odusanya (sophomore-art) said. "I'm used to seeing her on social media, so it was cool seeing her talk and expressing her truth."

