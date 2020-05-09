Some Penn State students are now able to retrieve their belongings for their dorms.

Penn State Housing announced in a release that students who live in Pennsylvania counties that have moved to the “yellow” or “green” phase of reopening can begin scheduling times to move out. Additionally, out-of-state students whose states are without travel restrictions can also move out.

Housing will only send out scheduling emails to these students, and urged students in areas with stay-at-home orders to avoid making the trip to State College for any reason.

The announcement comes after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement to ease stay-at-home restrictions for 37 counties by May 15.

Students partaking in the move-out process must wear facemasks at all times and practice social distancing from other students and their families. A maximum of four students will be allowed in each residence hall at any given time, the release said.

Aside from the residence halls and commons desks, all other campus locations will be closed.