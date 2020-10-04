In a virtual town hall Sunday, Penn State’s provost Nick Jones and guests addressed questions regarding the coronavirus’ impact on the remainder of the fall semester and the spring semester.

Looking ahead, Jones said plans for spring commencement reflect the past two ceremonies and are likely to be virtual.

An official announcement will be made about the spring semester Monday, Oct. 5. Jones said some of the information to be announced is already known, such as the flexibility in how classes will be administered, but the timing of the semester and the dates of breaks, among other things, will be announced.

Jones emphasized the importance of participating in surveillance testing for the coronavirus at Penn State and said the university is doing everything possible to enrich the lives of students while following safety guidelines.

Jones said the university is conducting various types of testing, and that it has the capability for “pop-up” testing for times when there is a hotspot on campus. He also said that data sources are being reviewed and monitored on a daily basis.

Kelly Wolgast, the director of Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said rather than having a threshold of reported cases, a combination of factors will decide how the rest of the semester continues.

Wolgast said these factors include mask-wearing, physical distancing, handwashing and compliance with other procedures.

Wolgast also addressed questions about whether or not students should be sent home at this point in the semester, and she said the university has concerns with sending students who may have the virus home to their communities.

“We’ll keep our plans in place to help support students while they go through this experience on campus,” Wolgast said.

One of these plans to mitigate the spread of the virus on campus is contact tracing.

Jones said contact tracing has been conducted at Penn State in the past for things like measles, but never at this level. He reports that 32 full-time staff across all campuses are working on the contact tracing team.

“I think it’s going very well,” Jones said. “I think that our staff has learned to do this better and better as we go.”

Wolgast said the Pennsylvania Department of Health is also conducting contact tracing and that students may be approached by both the Department of Health and Penn State staff. She encouraged students to answer the phone when they get a call from a Penn State number or the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Dr. Kevin Black, the interim dean of the College of Medicine, said the university is not accustomed to hosting quarantine facilities and that residence life and housing staff are doing their best.

Black said a survey has been released to improve service after students have complained about negative quarantine experiences. Black said these surveys have come back “pretty favorable."

He said special dietary needs are being accommodated and that food and packages are delivered directly to the students.

According to Jones, quarantine and isolation capacities can be increased slightly if necessary, but at University Park, the capacity has been managed around 50%.

“I think that our students are quite resilient,” Damon Sims, the vice president for Student Affairs, said. Sims's son is a freshman at Penn State.

Sims said the real problem has been boredom when students are not in class. He said the university is working on expanding opportunities for students to engage with each other more while still following safety guidelines.

Sims said the university is considering planning a way for students at University Park to gather to watch the Penn State football game against Ohio State in outdoor watch parties. He said announcements about that would be happening in the coming week.

Jones asked students to be mindful of how they participate in the football season without being in Beaver Stadium. He recommended that students gather in groups of people they know are being safe, and he strongly discouraged people from coming to State College because of the impact this could have on the community.