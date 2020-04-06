Representing women in STEM research within the Penn State community and worldwide, engineering professors Jacqueline O’Connor and Zoubeida Ounaies will assume directorship roles at newly constructed Penn State research centers.

Following the legacy of her grandfathers and her love for machinery, Jacqueline O’Connor said she always knew that she wanted to be an engineer.

Beginning her journey with Penn State seven years ago, O’Connor currently serves as an associate professor of mechanical engineering. Her passion for engineering began with airplanes, which fueled the education that granted her three degrees in aerospace engineering.

O’Connor “accidentally” discovered her passion for gas turbines while interning with Pratt & Whitney, an engineering company that designs airplane engines.

“I fell in love with these machines. It blows my mind every time I think about them running — just how much technology is packed into such a little space and how much power they produce,” O’Connor said. “It was just such an amazing experience, so after that summer I was totally sold, and every decision I’ve made since then has regarded how I can work in this industry and make an impact.”

With her love for the industry, O’Connor is using her knowledge to stand as the acting director of the Center for Gas Turbine Research, Education, and Outreach — a newly announced research center located at Penn State.

The center is dedicated to research surrounding gas turbines, a technology that Penn State already subjects to numerous research studies. Given that the technology is of high importance to currently ongoing Penn State research, the newfound coordinated effort surrounding this research center was “unsurprising," according to O’Connor.

Using the expertise of these machines provided by students and faculty members, the center will conduct research in numerous areas, including combustion, aerodynamic and thermal behaviors, materials, manufacturing, and controls.

“This is an industry with a lot of deep technology needs that aren’t just ‘let’s develop a better product’ — but that really need research to answer some of these questions,” O’Connor said. “This new interdisciplinary focus as well as the expertise that we have. A group of us felt it was high time that we joined forces and put together the center.”

Regarding the center’s advocacy of student research, O’Connor hopes to use her role to inspire the success of engineering students.

The center has three main focuses: to encourage collaboration and generate human interest in research ideas; to provide students with a broader perspective in their education; and to develop better relationships between Penn State, the industry and the government agencies that focus on this research.

“If [students] are going to be better engineers, especially in this discipline, it would really help if they had a broader view,” O’Connor said. “Bringing them into more of this multidisciplinary work [and] getting them more exposure to industry and government [will enable them to] start to see the connections between their work and some of the technology needs.”

O’Connor said her desire to teach and assist others comes from her role as a professor, a career that she decided to pursue within her collegiate journey. The impact that her professors had on her personal and academic experiences inspired her to help foster that same passion in her students.

Among the 30 faculty members who are leading graduate students through this extensive research, O’Connor defines her role as the “chief spokesperson and team builder” within the center.

“The research that folks do here, on their own is already fantastic — they don’t need my help to do better technical work,” she said. “My hope is to give them more opportunities and organize more forums where they can share their work and hopefully have a bigger impact.”

O’Connor’s main hope for the future, however, lies in the impact that these centers will have on the future of Penn State students. Using her combined efforts with the faculty, O’Connor will utilize her role to prepare students through the extensive work and dedication to the center’s research.

“[As an engineer] being one of the world’s problem solvers is both a great honor and a great source of inspiration for me,” O’Connor said. “We want the students coming out of Penn State to really have an edge, so that when people in the industry and people in the government think of gas turbines, [they] think of Penn State.”

In terms of inspiring the next generation of STEM researchers, O’Connor gave one piece of advice: find something that you love doing and also something that you think is important.

“I deeply believe in the work that we do and I think one of the fun things about engineering is that you can gain inspiration from real world problems,” O’Connor said. “Not only are you doing something that you enjoy, but it’s gonna have an impact on people’s lives.”

Growing up in Tunisia, Zoubeida Ounaies said she also knew from a young age that she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and become an engineer.

Nine years after beginning her career as a Penn State professor of mechanical engineering, Ounaies is months away from leading one of Penn State’s newest engineering research facilities — the Penn State Center for Living Material Systems.

“[As a child], I liked math and I liked science, which sounds pretty typical for going into engineering,” Ounaies said. “But I also liked the idea of not having all of the answers and looking for them. I’ve always been comfortable with that. The important thing was the process and asking the right questions, and figuring out together and collaboratively.”

Her everyday role as a professor is what has inspired her passion for collaboration within her field, according to Ounaies.

“Working with talented faculty is a big part of my current position.” Ounaies said. “It’s where some of my passions and interests are — working with these talented faculty while being a faculty member and keeping up an active research program.”

The Center for Living Material Systems involves materials that will allow researchers to address the challenges of the medical, robotics and aerospace industries, but do it in a way that is sustainable to the environment, according to Ounaies.

With the research done at the center, Ounaies hopes to bring together colleges across campus, including communities like agricultural science, social sciences, arts and humanities.

“My goal is to bring all of these people from all over the university and across all the campuses of Penn State to work toward this big idea of living material,” Ounaies said.

The center is unique in the fact that it not only includes the Penn State community, but is also partnered with the Center of Living Material Systems at the University of Freiburg in Germany.

“[The center] will involve collaborative, multidisciplinary research — but with a strong international partnership,” Ounaies said. “Our vision is to be a leading example of how these collaborative, international partnerships can take place in an academic environment.”

In her role as the future director of the center, Ounaies aspires to include the financial and intellectual support of Penn State researchers.

Working within the collegiate community, Ounaies’s passion for collaborative research will fuel the relationships and research regarding living materials, furthering knowledge of the subject throughout the researching community.

“As the director of the center, my goal is to support ambitious and innovative research in the area of living materials and at the same time nurture this new community of researchers focusing on living materials at Penn State,” Ounaies said. “This falls under a big umbrella that brings together engineers all over the university.”

For next few years, Ounaies will focus her research and career goals on the center — aspiring for the center to thrive after its scheduled fall 2020 opening.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, Penn State researchers must be creative in how they stay connected with the University of Freiburg, using video conference software such as Zoom to remain in-touch, according to Ounaies.

However, the Ounaies’s vision is for both centers to continue working together as a community, with the goal of welcoming new researchers and continuing collaborative work within these new facilities.

“I want to be able to welcome students and early-career researchers within the center,” Ounaies said. “I want them to feel like a part of the community within a center that addresses not just their intellectual and technological needs, but their need to meet and collaborate with others.”

