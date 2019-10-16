After paying thousands of dollars in tuition, what’s $700 more?

Most Penn State students recently received letters in the mail notifying them that class ring sales are now underway.

The Jostens table is setup from 11 to 3 p.m. every day this week outside the HUB Bookstore, waiting for students to pick out the ultimate class keepsake.

However, the question arises — are students nowadays actually purchasing them?

According to the Jostens website — which has a specific Penn State section — class rings are available in two set templates, the “signet” and “regal,” with cheaper and expensive price points respectively.

The ring designs are customizable in almost every regard, from the color to the type of metal to the jewel used. One can also customize the ring to include their graduation year and other information like their major or college.

Students who purchase a ring can have it bestowed upon them at the class ring ceremony held in the Hintz Alumni Center on Nov. 17.

The real kicker and deciding factor for most is the price point of the rings at question. The cheapest “signet” ring’s base cost is $587. The most expensive “regal” ring’s base cost is $796.

While the price can fluctuate depending on how much customization is done, some Penn State students just aren’t willing to get behind spending that much money for something they probably wouldn’t even wear.

“I would never wear it, and they’re pretty expensive,” Sara Detrick (senior-hospitality management) said. “I think it’s just a waste of money in my opinion.”

But what are some other reasons that students may not be buying class rings, besides money?

Clair Dunham said she doesn’t fit in with a specific class because she is graduating a semester early, so she sees no point in buying something she doesn’t feel strongly about.

“It feels like I don’t fit in with the class of 2021 or the class of 2022 that I had my convocation with,” Dunham (sophomore-advertising and public relations) said. “I’ve been on the fence since I’m only a sophomore, but now that I hear that price I think absolutely not.”

The class ring is a concept almost as old as the concept of higher education, with the first bands being worn by students at West Point in the 1830s.

In 2019, this may seem like an outdated concept to many Penn State students, with some not really even wearing rings in the first place.

“I’m not going to buy a class ring,” Jake Bugbee (senior -kinesiology) said. “I really don’t like wearing things on my finger, plus I don’t really care to spend that amount of money.”

Rocky Witherite, a college division sales associate at Jostens assigned to Penn State, runs the table outside the bookstore with all the items available for purchase.

He expressed quite the contrary to the opinions some students shared — he said he actually sees an upward trend in students getting rings and that they’re worth the price point.

“Especially at Penn State compared to the other schools, there’s a lot of school spirit and pride [with] it being a prestigious Big Ten university,” Witherite said. “I think more and more kids are buying them as they see their classmates wearing them.

Witherite, who is a Penn State graduate himself, doubled down on the claim that class rings are worth it, saying wearing a Penn State ring could lead to potential networking opportunities if other alumni see it.

“You had to earn the right to wear a ring like this, it took you four or five years to be able to wear a Penn State ring,” he said.

The Jostens table will still be outside HUB Bookstore this week and for a week next month.