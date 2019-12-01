The Old Main bell tower has an upgraded look.

For seven months, scaffolding has hindered the view of the iconic campus structure due to remodeling projects. Some remains, though, as the crew is working at the light well and speaker landing, according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

DuBois said the project will still be completed at the end of December with the remaining scaffolding on the back side of the stair tower to be removed by the year’s end.

Construction on the tower began in May with a restoration plan including stone and brick masonry re-pointing; limited stone replacement; new waterproofing roof membranes above portico and bell tower landings; and new low-profile roof fall protection systems.