Penn State will offer free virtual CAPS sessions to provide support for students who feel stressed or anxious about remote learning or the coronavirus pandemic through the Life Hacks program, according to a Penn State News release.

Life Hacks sessions are now being offered remotely, and open to all Penn State students. The free, drop-in gatherings are offered for an hour twice daily, Monday through Friday on Zoom, according to the release.

The session will take place from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. EST.

Each session will start with a brief presentation about transition-related stressors, positive coping strategies to reduce distress and tips to increase well-being. The session will then move onto small-group discussions. The full schedule and Zoom link can be found here.

Students are encouraged to contact CAPS at 814-863-0395 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. When CAPS is closed, students can call the 24/7 Penn State Crisis line at 1-877-229-6400 or text “LIONS” to 741741.

RELATED

Coronavirus: Pennsylvania nearing 25,000 cases As of Monday, there are 24,199 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, …