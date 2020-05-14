As the spring semester officially comes to a close, many students are likely watching their rented or borrowed materials from the university gather dust.

To accommodate the rapid changes from the coronavirus, many retailers and university locations are extending their return dates into the next semester.

The Student Book Store on East College Avenue has extended its return date to June 15.

The store is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-person returns with social distancing guidelines in place.

Students who are unable to stop by the store can send their materials by mail. Packages must be postmarked by June 15 in order to avoid a late fee.

A spokesperson with the Student Book Store said the return date may change in conjunction with plans by the university to allow students to retrieve personal belongings from on-campus housing, which may include rented materials for many students.

The Penn State Bookstore has extended return dates in order to accommodate students as well. Students who attended the University Park campus may return materials via UPS with free shipping by July 1. Commonwealth campuses have extended the return date to June 15.

The step-by-step process for rental returns through the mail can be found on the Penn State Book Store’s website, psu.bncollege.com.

Students who are unable to return materials to the Penn State Bookstore by the appropriate due date will not be charged until August 28.

Penn State University Libraries have extended all items with spring 2020 return dates through August 13. Materials will be renewed again for students intending to return to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

Seniors can return items to outdoor library book drops if available at a local campus, according to Jill Shockley, a representative for University Libraries. Additionally. She said seniors may use the "Ask a Librarian" service on the library website for information about making returns.

Media and Technology Support Services have extended return dates for students returning to campus in the fall as well. Shockley said students should wait to return items in-person until the university opens back up.

Students who do not intend to return to Penn State may return items to Media Tech through the mail by following the appropriate instructions.

The University Libraries have also forgiven any overdue fees incurred between December 20 and March 15. Additional fees have not been added to any borrowers' accounts since March 15.