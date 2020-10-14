Stress that institutionalized racism places on the shoulders of Black citizens in America is one of the biggest causes of the health disparity between Black and white people, according to Kianna Bingham, the president of Penn State’s National Council of Negro Women.

The stress Bingham (junior-political science and African American studies) experiences every day as a Black woman attending a predominantly white institution has led her to take on a double major and a double minor, she said.

“I don’t have the liberty of being average. I don’t have the privilege of being normal,” Bingham said. “I have to be better than my white peers in order to be recognized.”

Bingham said it’s “rare” to see a Black student with only one major in college.

According to Sheldon Fields, the associate dean for equity and inclusion in the College of Nursing, a health disparity is the difference in access to health care due to institutionalized racism and social determinants such as socioeconomic background.

Equality in health care is a “fantasy,” he said.

“Institutionalized racism is very real,” Fields said. “It is based on people’s lived experiences, and there’s a big difference in access to [health care services.]”

Fields has researched the disparities in health care and worked as a policy adviser for a senator who helped pass the Affordable Care Act, according to a Penn State News release.

There are certain areas of the country where the access to affordable and healthy food is limited or nonexistent, according to Fields. He said this lack of healthy foods in low-income areas is an example of a social determinant that leads to health disparities.

Adam Douglas, a member of the Black Male Leadership Symposium, said there are a multitude of reasons why the health disparity between Black and white Americans exists.

The disparity could be attributed to the community in which one lives, or the social stigma that Black people refuse medical assistance, according to Douglas (freshman-business management).

Douglas said white people are more cautious and sensitive when it comes to seeking medical attention and health care — whereas in the Black community, they are taught to be more “rigid and tough.”

“There is no ‘I think I have depression,’” Douglas said. “It’s more along the lines of, ‘I guess I need to figure out how to be happy,’ rather than seeking help and receiving medication.”

Douglas’s mother is a health care worker, so he and his family are more aware of health and well-being, he said.

“If it wasn’t for my mother, my dad wouldn’t take us to the hospital unless our limbs were falling off,” Douglas said.

He also said it’s unfortunate because research, word of mouth and who you surround yourself with clouds perceptions about health, and at a young age, different communities instil certain beliefs about health.

Overall, he said white communities more often acknowledge how to manage health than Black communities, and are able to implement ways to do so.

Douglas said Black individuals have to prove themselves every day. Even when Black people get the opportunity to excel, he said, that chance can be cut short.

“I might have this chance in a good job, but the first time I mess up, there goes my job, house, kids and car,” Douglas said.

However, when a white person gets the same opportunity and makes a mistake, they are given another chance, he said.

Additionally, Douglas said many Black people in places of power are the “first” for the Black community — which lends itself to a whole different level of stress.

“Black people sometimes feel as though they have to be perfect at all times, and when we aren’t, we lose confidence,” Douglas said. “In the white community, there is no stigma about how you speak or preconceived notions about intelligence, therefore the lasting stress on Black people can have detrimental effects on health.”

It is stressful to be Black in America, Fields said, and this stress places the body in a flight or fight mode.

This leads to Black individuals being overstimulated physically, which can lead to chronic health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, which are more prevalent in the Black community.

This is in addition to disproportionate access to health care and services in Black communities, Fields said.

A 2003 Institute of Medicine report titled “Unequal Treatment Confronting Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care” proved that marginalized groups receive a lower quality of care than whites, even when they have the same health insurance or the same ability to pay, according to Fields.

This unequal treatment causes health care disparities partially due to provider bias — both conscious and unconscious — along with a lack of diversity within the health care workforce, Fields said.

Health care providers of marginalized groups do not “approximate what our society looks like,” Fields said.

Adam Habona, another member of the Black Male Leadership Symposium, said a major stressor for him is ensuring he receives medical benefits and has access to Medicare.

Habona (freshman-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said whether the worry stems from putting meals on the table or setting enough money aside for monthly expenses, health complications are expected, as stress and anxiety play huge parts in a person's wellbeing.

“[This leads] to financial insecurities, a lack of affordable and reliable health care and again ultimately, stress,” Habona said.

Joshua Kouassi, a member of the Penn State Black Caucus, said the inequality of opportunity in terms of health care stems from where and how America was built.

“[America] made foundations based on ideology, and people don’t like to change that,” Kouassi (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “So when the nation progressed, ideology progressed with it, which has long lasting effects on Black Americans.”

Kouassi said the refusal of people to learn about and actively fight their ignorance speaks to the level of understanding Americans have of the nation’s history. He added that stress becomes generational, and systematic racism only contributes to the degree of stress.

“When you have to live your life around white people, and white people are the majority of the people who surround you, it makes things really stressful,” Kouassi said.