Penn State announced it has developed a "three-pronged approach" to provide university employees with the flu vaccine free of charge, according to a Penn State news release.

The approach, a collaboration between Human Resources and Health Advocate, provides free vaccines to employees at clinics in the commonwealth, regardless of if they participate in the university’s health care plan.

Employees who use Penn State's health care plan may receive a vaccine at any network pharmacy or their physician’s office without a voucher, but need a CVS Caremark prescription drug card to a network pharmacy, according to the release.

All employees and all eligible spouses — those who are covered by Penn State's health care plan — can use drive-through clinics held at most campuses in late September through late October.

Employees don't need to be benefit-eligible or use Penn State's health care plan to participate in the drive-through clinics.

Employees who don't participate in Penn State's health care plan or who aren't eligible for benefits may request a voucher to get a vaccine at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid and Safeway pharmacies, the release said.

More information will be sent via email by "early next week," according to the release.