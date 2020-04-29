Penn State has released instructions on how to use the GPA calculator tool in LionPATH to help undergraduates estimate the impacts alternative grades could have on their GPAs, according to a Penn State News press release.

The GPA calculator is available until May 20, when the alternative grade calculator and request tool that is currently in development will become available. Once the tool is available, students will have until May 29 to make selections.

Under Penn State's spring 2020 grading scale, students have the option to change how their grades appear on their transcript.

Grades of a C or better can be marked "satisfactory," Ds to "pass,” and anything lower can be changed to "no grade designation.”

Until the alternative grade calculator and request tool is available, students can use the LionPATH GPA calculator to explore alternative grading. To access this, students should login to LionPATH, select “Degree Planning and Progress”, then “GPA Calculator”.

Under “Class Information,” students can add each course they are enrolled in, enter the number of credits for each course, and estimate their final grade. Then students can see the effect that the current semester will have on their cumulative GPA.

The alternative grading system allows students to opt in on a course-by-course basis. Students are encouraged to meet with their advisers to help with decision making.

No action is required to be taken by students who plan to retain their letter grades. Students who wish to implement alternative grades must do so between May 20 and May 29.

