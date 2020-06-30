Penn State students now have even more time to request a housing contract cancellation, according to an email sent to students.

Requests may be submitted through Friday, July 10 via students' eLiving account without any financial penalty.

The offer only applies to upperclass students, as first-year students are required to live on campus.

Additionally, Penn State Housing sent an email Tuesday to students who were on the on-campus housing waitlist, telling them to find off-campus housing because they don't have any space left in on-campus dorms.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, dorm rooms will be limited to two occupants, meaning options like supplemental housing won't be available this year.

"At this time, we recommend that you explore off-campus housing for the 2020-2021 academic year," the email reads.

Although it's still early on, the email suggests that students who opt for remote learning this fall may want to live on campus during the spring semester. The spring housing waitlist will become available at noon on October 1 via eLiving.

