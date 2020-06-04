On Thursday, May 21, the University of California Board of Regents “unanimously approved” the suspension of SAT and ACT score requirements for freshman applicants.

In a press release, UC President Janet Napolitano said the university is “developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC.”

This decision was made after analyzing two years of UC research on the effectiveness of standardized tests in admissions.

The coronavirus pandemic provided further justification for making the SAT and ACT scores optional, especially for the fall 2020 semester.

According to the New York Times, “the move is expected to accelerate the momentum of American colleges away from the tests, amid charges that they are unfair to poor, black and Hispanic students.”

UC spoke about these charges in a press release.

“The suspension allows UC to address concerns about equitable treatment for all students regardless of whether they submit a standardized test score,” the office of the president at UC said.

Many small liberal arts colleges have already eliminated the SAT and ACT score requirement, but because the UC school system is so large, the decision will likely influence other large institutions — including Penn State.

Within the next week, Penn State will announce a decision on the test-optional policies, according to Yvonne Gaudelius, the associate vice president and senior associate dean for undergraduate education.

Gaudelius said via email that going test-optional would “benefit all students who may be experiencing difficulty as a result of COVID-19 disruptions.”

Penn State is not considering a full elimination of standardized test evaluations in admissions, but Gaudelius said the university is exploring making test-optional policies for students applying to enroll in the summer or fall of 2021.

“This determination will be made by future students via the undergraduate application, which will have a question added asking if students want scores to be part of the evaluation,” Gaudelius said. “This test-optional approach will ease anxiety that many future students and families are experiencing as a result of test taking disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The College Board sent a statement to the Daily Collegian via email about UC’s decision.

“Regardless of what happens with such policies, our mission remains the same: to give all students, and especially low-income and first generation students, opportunities to show their strength,” the statement said. “We must also address the disparities in coursework and classrooms that the evidence shows most drive inequity in California.”

According to the College Board, if UC creates a new test for their system, students will have to take an additional test to graduate high school and apply to college.

However, this might lead many prospective students to limit their college options in order to decrease the number of standardized tests they would have to take, according to the College Board.

The College Board also pointed out that the UC Standardized Testing Task Force’s report found that “test scores are better predictors of success for students who are underrepresented minority students, who are first-generation, or whose families are low-income” and that “these students would not have been guaranteed admission on the basis of their grades alone.”

A lot of colleges across the United States have already decided to go “test-optional” for the 2020-2021 school year due to the lack of tests completed by students as a result of safety concerns this past spring amid the coronavirus.

Kelly Rosinger, an assistant professor in Penn State’s department of education policy studies, believes that UC’s decision to make tests optional was a “turning point” and could make the movement much more “widespread.”

“The UC system kind of opens the door for institutions to more easily move in this direction,” Rosinger said. “It feels like a moment in which public schools will be looking at the role of standardized tests in admissions, and if and how they will still use them.”

Rosinger said there are two main reasons that institutions usually consider going test-optional. One is to give more opportunities to students of color and lower-income students who score lower, on average, than their “more advantaged peers.” The other is because research has shown that standardized test scores “do little beyond GPA” to predict college success, according to Rosinger.

In a study released in 2015 on test-optional policies in the liberal arts sector, Rosinger and her colleagues found that going test-optional benefitted institutions more than it did students.

“We looked at colleges that had adopted test-optional policies and not, before and after implementation and diversity of the student body,” Rosinger said. “We didn’t find that there were any changes after implementations [to diversity of the student body].”

The study did find that test-optional policies increased the general number of applications to institutions and that the standardized test scores of students who chose to provide them were higher than before the policies were implemented.

“[Switching to test-optional] is a good first step, but I don’t think it’s the only step that needs to be taken,” Rosinger said. “This alone will not fix the inequalities in the system.”

Rosinger advises Penn State to be “really aware” of the implications going test-optional would have on its student body, and that going test-optional “will not be a silver bullet that will fix the biases in the admission process.”

“There are so many other factors and ways that we evaluate candidates for admission,” Rosinger said. “[We need to] carefully consider how race and class are baked into other measures to see who gets in or not.”

