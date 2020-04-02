State College has a rich fishing community, according to Penn State student Evan Buck, who realized this upon committing to attend the university.

Buck (sophomore-biology) wanted to take advantage of the local trout fishing scene.

His freshman year, he decided to join Penn State’s Fly Fishing Club, and he now serves as the vice president.

The Fly Fishing Club usually would meet from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in 504 Agricultural Science Building. Throughout the year, the club would gather members during the week to go on fishing outings on the weekends.

The club usually fishes at Spring Creek since it is in close proximity to State College. Club members go to other fishing spots, as well — Penn’s Creek, Little Juniata and Big Fishing Creek.

However, their semester plans were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reflecting on this past year, Buck said it has been more successful than previous years.

The club has become much more involved this year, according to Buck.

“[It’s been] a much bigger turnout this year, and we started doing pizza and club meetups,” he said. “Last year we had around 15 active members — this year we have had over 30 people show up and are more active on social media.”

During the meetings, announcements were given in the first five to 10 minutes. After, it would become a place to hang out or give demos on fly fishing tips, such as tying ties.

The club has become increasingly more involved with the State College community, working with organizations like Child Unlimited and Fly Fisher’s Paradise, a fly fishing shop in State College. They also started helping the State College Area High School with its Fly Fishing Club.

The club also gave a presentation at Schlow Library for the Trout Unlimited’s women anglers.

Looking back on the year, one common highlight was the appearance of Joe Humphrey, a fly fishing legend who had given the club a demonstration in the fall semester.

Another highlight was the designing of the new club logo.

"There were disagreements with the logo," President Eamonn Powers said. "But in the end [we] managed to come to a consensus.”

The skill level in the club ranges from people who never fished in their life to fly fishing guides, Powers (sophomore-wildlife and fishery science) said.

He said learning to fly fish can be challenging at first, but once a person learns how to do it, it is an amazing skill and sport. He added the club is a great place to pass time, and meet new friends while doing it.

Anna Wise, a first-year member, had no experience in fly fishing before joining the club.

“It is really easy because everyone is so nice and helpful,” Wise (sophomore- veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “It is kind of like arts and crafts, it’s a creative outlet. At first it was hard to cast, but it gets easy after a while.”

Looking to the future, Powers said the club will look to continue to increase the involvement with the State College community, as well as local conservation organizations.

Powers said he is also going to put a focus on additional gear for the club through fundraisers and sales of club merchandise, which the club is thinking about selling to non-members, as well.

“[The Fly Fishing Club] is a really good community of people,” Powers said. “It gives a great network and community to meet and make friends and learn about fly fishing.”

Club treasurer Connor Dix echoed this sentiment.

“The most important thing about the club is learning and networking, not in business, but more in friends,” Dix (junior-recreation, park and tourism management) said.

