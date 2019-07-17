Penn State will be a beneficiary of a $4 million grant from the National Science Foundation that focuses on scientific problem solving and research, according to a press release.

Part of the Northeast Big Data Innovation Hub, the university will provide assistance with large-scale projects that the statement said are “too large and complex” for singular management.

“The Northeast Big Data Hub provides a unique platform for research teams that leverage expertise and resources to multiple institutions in the region to harness the power and potential of data to address pressing regional and national challenges,” professor Vasant Honavar said in a press release.

Honavar is also the Edward Frymoyer Chair of Information Sciences and Technology and a Northeast Big Data Innovation Hub executive member.

The Innovation Hub was created in 2015 from another National Science Foundation grant. Headed by Columbia University, the organization will be able to continue its research through this $4 million grant that provides funding for the next four years.

The Northeast Big Data Innovation Hub has led more than 90 partnerships among science leaders and practitioners since 2015 and has four areas of focus: education, health, rural/urban spectrum and science.

“This project represents a major step in fostering both the leadership and partnerships necessary to help researchers as they explore the most intriguing scientific questions of our day, seeking solutions to the most pressing problems facing our world,” Jenni Evans, director of ICS and professor of meteorology and atmospheric science in a statement, said.

The Innovation Hub has three sister regional hubs, creating a national support system.

“The Hub offers institutions like Penn State a platform to engage in ambitious data science research projects on a regional or national scale that require expertise and resources beyond those available at any single institution,” Honavar said.

Aside from Honavar, the executive committee of the Northeast region includes René Bastón, Columbia University; James Hendler, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Andrew McCallum, University of Massachusetts at Amherst; and Jeannette M. Wing, Columbia University.